Brett Favre, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, estimates he experienced "thousands" of concussions over his 20 seasons in the NFL. In an interview on the show The Bubba Army, Favre was asked how many head injuries he sustained over the course of his career. The 52-year-old NFL Hall of Famer said he initially believed the number was low, but now thinks the estimate is much higher now that he knows more about concussions, which can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO