Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA・
People
NFL Legend Brett Favre Says He Likely Experienced 'Thousands' of Concussions Over His Career
Brett Favre, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, estimates he experienced "thousands" of concussions over his 20 seasons in the NFL. In an interview on the show The Bubba Army, Favre was asked how many head injuries he sustained over the course of his career. The 52-year-old NFL Hall of Famer said he initially believed the number was low, but now thinks the estimate is much higher now that he knows more about concussions, which can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
People
Tom Brady Taking Leave from Buccaneers for 'Personal Issue,' Coach Says: 'Something He Needs to Handle'
Tom Brady is taking some "personal" time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles said during a press conference Thursday. The quarterback won't be back with the team until August 20, when Tampa Bay takes on the Tennessee Titans for a preseason game. "Tom has been excused...
Comments / 0