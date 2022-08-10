Read full article on original website
Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot
Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
2 teens dead after car ends up in canal while fleeing law enforcement
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a canal while they were fleeing law enforcement.
3 accused of kidnapping, beating man in Immokalee
A man and two women were arrested by Collier deputies after they allegedly beat a man, forced him to dance in a dress and then robbed him of $3,000. Betsy Ann DeJesus and Blanca Mejia-Medina face charges of kidnapping-inflicting bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment. Noah Navarro faces an aggravated assault charge and a kidnapping charge of false imprisonment.
Duo takes down accused arcade robber
A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
Estero man arrested after 12 dogs found in hot camper full of feces, urine
Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man for animal cruelty after they found a dozen dogs inside a hot, trash-filled camper. Troopers say they arrested Jose Rodriguez, 46, of Estero on Wednesday after finding 12 dogs in what they said were poor conditions. FHP says they were called to assist...
3 arrested for kidnapping, assaulting, robbing and humiliating man
Deputies arrested three people on Friday for their involvement in kidnapping, robbing, beating and humiliating a male victim while recording video of the whole incident.
Three kids arrested, accused of burglary, stealing cars in Lehigh Acres
Three kids have been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and are accused of several burglaries and stealing two cars. Deputies say the kids, ages 16, 15, and 12 stole the cars and broke into several homes in the Mirror Lakes community on Monday. WINK News is not naming or showing the kids’ faces due to their age.
South Fort Myers HS student arrested for having loaded stolen gun in car
A South Fort Myers High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities say the student had a gun in his vehicle. In a message to the campus community, Principal Ed Mathews said at no time were any students threatened. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office planned a press conference to announce...
2 teens dead after crashing during high-speed chase from Hendry County deputies
Two teens are dead after they fled from Hendry deputies during a high-speed chase and crashed into a canal embankment early Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old Clewiston man was driving a 2019 Maserati on County Road 835 at a high rate of speed. As he approached...
Stolen puppy returned to South Florida pet store, thief still on loose, sheriff says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities say they’ve located a Pekingese-Maltese puppy stolen from a South Florida pet store last month, but they’ve yet to find the woman accused of stealing the dog. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a woman wearing a face mask...
Woman found guilty for shooting man in Fort Myers apartment complex
Investigators say Katrina Drakes shot John Scroggins near the front gate of an apartment complex located off Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Winkler Avenue.
Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect
Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
LCSO recognizes deputies, troopers who saved colleague after shooting
The Lee County Sheriff's Office heralded the work of two deputies and two Florida Highway Patrol troopers who rendered aid to a fellow law enforcement official after he was shot in the line of duty.
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries
A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
Lehigh Acres man found guilty of drug trafficking
A man from Lehigh Acres was found guilty of drug trafficking on Thursday after a one-day trial in Lee County. The State Attorney’s Office says Samuel Lewis, 41, was found guilty of trafficking 14 grams or more of amphetamine, 10 grams or more of phenethylamines (psychoactive drugs like MDMA), and possession of a controlled substance.
Reward increased to $17,500 for tips related to killing of Fort Myers coach Craig Truttling
In hopes of tracking down the person who took the life of Fort Myers coach Craig Truttling nearly two weeks ago, Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward once again for information that leads to the arrest of his killer. Family and church friends of Craig are now adding to the...
Collier County man arrested for beating goldendoodle to death
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he beat a 5-month-old goldendoodle, which lead to the dog’s death. Robert William Garon is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. Authorities say this is the second dog in five months to die in his care. A judge...
Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
