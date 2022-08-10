ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot

Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 accused of kidnapping, beating man in Immokalee

A man and two women were arrested by Collier deputies after they allegedly beat a man, forced him to dance in a dress and then robbed him of $3,000. Betsy Ann DeJesus and Blanca Mejia-Medina face charges of kidnapping-inflicting bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment. Noah Navarro faces an aggravated assault charge and a kidnapping charge of false imprisonment.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Duo takes down accused arcade robber

A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three kids arrested, accused of burglary, stealing cars in Lehigh Acres

Three kids have been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and are accused of several burglaries and stealing two cars. Deputies say the kids, ages 16, 15, and 12 stole the cars and broke into several homes in the Mirror Lakes community on Monday. WINK News is not naming or showing the kids’ faces due to their age.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect

Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries

A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man found guilty of drug trafficking

A man from Lehigh Acres was found guilty of drug trafficking on Thursday after a one-day trial in Lee County. The State Attorney’s Office says Samuel Lewis, 41, was found guilty of trafficking 14 grams or more of amphetamine, 10 grams or more of phenethylamines (psychoactive drugs like MDMA), and possession of a controlled substance.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested for beating goldendoodle to death

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he beat a 5-month-old goldendoodle, which lead to the dog’s death. Robert William Garon is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. Authorities say this is the second dog in five months to die in his care. A judge...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL

