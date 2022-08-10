Read full article on original website
Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park
Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
Police Raid Home Of Bergen County Man Accused Of Stabbing Author Salman Rushdie During Lecture
Law enforcement agencies descended on the Fairview home of a 24-year-old borough resident accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie while he gave a lecture in western New York Friday, Aug. 12. Hadi Matar was taken into custody after storming the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbing the 75-year-old author...
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
Unconscious Man, 35, Dies Outside Summit Train Station: Police
A 35-year-old man died at a train station in Summit overnight, authorities said. The Summit man was found unconscious at the bus stop outside the station around 2:50 a.m. Friday, August 12, Summit Police said. Officers immediately began performing CPR and administering Narcan on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators looking for suspects after 3 armed robberies in one N.J. town
Detectives were searching Friday for suspects who robbed or attempted to rob three Franklin Township businesses at gunpoint over the course of five days, according to a statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The office did not release any photos of the suspects and said they were working...
Highest-ranking female officer in N.J. police department demoted for ditching OT job
The highest-ranking woman on the Lodi Police Department has been demoted three ranks to patrol officer for repeatedly leaving roadside construction details without permission. Capt. Theresa Grillo has more than 23 years on the job, but hearing officer John Molinelli upheld Lodi Police Chief Donald Scorzetti’s recommendation that she be demoted all the way down to patrol — a change that will cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars in reduced pay and benefits.
Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi
A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
New Morris County Small Business App Launched
MORRIS COUNTY — A new, free Morris County small business app was officially launched in Parsippany Township today by Zoomus Marketing, which simultaneously received at $15,000 grant under the Morris County Small Business Grant Program. “After doing much research, today I am releasing a new app available on Google...
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at adult residential community in NJ
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an adult residential community in New Jersey Friday morning that left a married couple in their 80s dead.
Plainfield Man Charged for Three Newark Armed Robberies in 15-Minute Span
NEWARK, NJ – A man who committed a series of rapid robberies in Newark during...
'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark
Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble
The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke. That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.
Maplewood Man Took Coins From Short Hills Mall Fountain, Hit Officer
Following his theft of cash from a fountain at the Mall at Short Hills and subsequent attack of an officer with a bag of change, a Newark man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to the Millburn police. According to officials, the officer received medical...
Nearby jail gets perfect accreditation score on mandatory review items
The Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. The facility scored a 100% rating to receive a three-year...
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests
A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River
Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
Ex-cop toy collector loses appeal in price tag theft scam that sent him to prison
A state appeals court on Wednesday upheld the theft case against a former Union County Police Department officer convicted of switching price tag barcodes on toy purchases at box stores. Blake Clay, 39, was released from state prison in February of this year. A Union County jury convicted him in...
Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD
A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said. Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise's hit-and-run case moved out of Hudson County
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise A clerk says the case will be heard in Essex County. [ more › ]
