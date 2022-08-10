The highest-ranking woman on the Lodi Police Department has been demoted three ranks to patrol officer for repeatedly leaving roadside construction details without permission. Capt. Theresa Grillo has more than 23 years on the job, but hearing officer John Molinelli upheld Lodi Police Chief Donald Scorzetti’s recommendation that she be demoted all the way down to patrol — a change that will cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars in reduced pay and benefits.

LODI, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO