Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Related
27east.com
Foodstuffs: Calling Beekeepers And Jam-Makers; North Fork Table & Inn’s ‘Sea To Seat’ Dinner
Hallockville Museum Farm, the historic North Fork farm homestead in Riverhead, is issuing a call for entries for its second annual Jam and Honey Contest, with winners to be announced at the 41st Hallockville Country Fair, the weekend of September 17 and 18. The fair is an authentic North Fork cultural experience that celebrates Long Island’s agricultural heritage and the pleasures of family farm life from years gone by. The Country Fair will feature traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performance, art and craft vendors, farm livestock and many other attractions.
27east.com
East Hampton Suspends Ambulance Volunteer, As Pushback To Paid EMT Program Bubbles To Surface
East Hampton Village officials last week suspended a member of the East Hampton Ambulance Association who expressed dissatisfaction with the village’s decision to hire paid EMTs — emergency medical technicians... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11...
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria
Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.11.22
• We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with a high near 83, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers, and Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80.
27east.com
Brothers Say They Are Continuing To Pursue Plans For A Second Life For Southampton Theater
For more than a year, Orson and Ben Cummings, filmmakers and Southampton Village residents, have been putting together an ambitious plan and rallying support to transform the Southampton movie theater... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug 2022...
Plan to bring NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park is put on ice
The plan to bring a NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park has been put on ice after Riverhead’s Recreation Advisory Committee yesterday unanimously recommended against building the arena on one of two soccer fields at the flagship park. The town began negotiating with Peconic Hockey Foundation in June to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Concerts at Stony Brook Village Green extended through August 28
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) recently announced an extension to their annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green. In addition to the Aug. 21 concert featuring Just Sixties, a tribute band that plays hits from the 1960’s, an additional concert has been added featuring the Sound Symphony on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. This is a free concert sponsored by the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF). Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman, will make exciting announcements about the Hall of Fame and the red carpet grand opening in November.
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
27east.com
Neighbors Object To Variance Requests At Butter Lane Farm In Bridgehampton, Claim Greenhouse Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ For Housing
Who will live in the proposed structures — humans or animals? The question arose during a lengthy hearing about farmland on Butter Lane in Bridgehampton before the Southampton Town Zoning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug...
11 beaches on Long Island's North Shore closed due to excessive bacteria levels in water
Eleven North Shore beaches are closing to bathing due to finding bacteria-contaminated water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27east.com
To Further His Vision, Developer Has Purchased An Array Of Downtown Hampton Bays Parcels
Community members have spoken, for years now, of reports that a developer was buying up property in downtown Hampton Bays. It appears that a dozen parcels, in fact, have been... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022...
Thrillist
You Can Book a Dream Weekend Stay at Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Beach House
If you've ever wanted to live your Sarah Jessica Parker fantasy in the Hamptons, now's your chance. The Sex and the City star is teaming up with Booking.com for an exclusive opportunity to rent her three-bedroom Hamptons vacation home for a weekend. The 1940s beach cottage in Amagansett, New York will be available on the platform for a two-night stay from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28. The price? Just $19.98, the year she landed her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw.
longisland.com
North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes
The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of August 11, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A shoplifter was reported at Target located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Aug. 4. A person allegedly stole a variety of trading cards valued at $110. Dix Hills. ■ Kings Landscaping of Huntington reported that an unknown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Riverhead is passed over for federal DOT grant, where it sought $34 million for downtown projects, including parking structures
The Town of Riverhead was passed over for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant it sought to help fund two parking structures downtown, flood resilience on the Peconic riverfront and other projects. The town applied for $34.3 million in total for five projects connected to its revitalization efforts for Downtown...
therealdeal.com
Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle
An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
27east.com
Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta Returns To Sag Harbor This Weekend
The Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta is returning to Sag Harbor this year on Saturday, August 13, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which... more.
27east.com
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues
The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
Comments / 0