If you've ever wanted to live your Sarah Jessica Parker fantasy in the Hamptons, now's your chance. The Sex and the City star is teaming up with Booking.com for an exclusive opportunity to rent her three-bedroom Hamptons vacation home for a weekend. The 1940s beach cottage in Amagansett, New York will be available on the platform for a two-night stay from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28. The price? Just $19.98, the year she landed her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw.

AMAGANSETT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO