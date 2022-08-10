ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

27east.com

Foodstuffs: Calling Beekeepers And Jam-Makers; North Fork Table & Inn’s ‘Sea To Seat’ Dinner

Hallockville Museum Farm, the historic North Fork farm homestead in Riverhead, is issuing a call for entries for its second annual Jam and Honey Contest, with winners to be announced at the 41st Hallockville Country Fair, the weekend of September 17 and 18. The fair is an authentic North Fork cultural experience that celebrates Long Island’s agricultural heritage and the pleasures of family farm life from years gone by. The Country Fair will feature traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performance, art and craft vendors, farm livestock and many other attractions.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms

Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
CALVERTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria

Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing

NORTHPORT, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.11.22

• We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with a high near 83, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers, and Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Concerts at Stony Brook Village Green extended through August 28

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) recently announced an extension to their annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green. In addition to the Aug. 21 concert featuring Just Sixties, a tribute band that plays hits from the 1960’s, an additional concert has been added featuring the Sound Symphony on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. This is a free concert sponsored by the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF). Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman, will make exciting announcements about the Hall of Fame and the red carpet grand opening in November.
STONY BROOK, NY
Thrillist

You Can Book a Dream Weekend Stay at Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Beach House

If you've ever wanted to live your Sarah Jessica Parker fantasy in the Hamptons, now's your chance. The Sex and the City star is teaming up with Booking.com for an exclusive opportunity to rent her three-bedroom Hamptons vacation home for a weekend. The 1940s beach cottage in Amagansett, New York will be available on the platform for a two-night stay from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28. The price? Just $19.98, the year she landed her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw.
AMAGANSETT, NY
longisland.com

North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes

The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
MATTITUCK, NY
therealdeal.com

Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle

An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
27east.com

Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

