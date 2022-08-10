ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

NTSB: Power lines caused CareFlight helicopter crash

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8PCq_0hBvRSSr00

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDNT) – The NTSB has explained what caused a CareFlight helicopter to crash while landing at the scene of a fatal two-car collision on July 26.

CareFlight crashes while responding to fatal collision

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot asked the fire department for site information when he was about 9-minutes away from the scene. The fire department warned the pilot that there were high-voltage power lines on the south side of the landing zone.

As the pilot approached the scene, he attempted to find the wires, but could not see them, although he did locate the tower holding the lines. The release states the pilot continued to search for the wires using the landing light but he was still unable to find the wires or determine which direction they were running from the tower. The pilot was wearing night vision goggles at the time.

Pedestrian killed; Police seek hit-and-run driver

The pilot said he did not believe the wires would be in and around the landing zone, so he began his descent. As the helicopter landed, the main rotor blades hit the wires, severing one of them, and sending the helicopter into a 30-50 foot fall.

All the main rotor blades snapped in half, and the left ending was handing off of its mounts. The helicopter itself came to rest on its left side with one rotor blade buried in the ground.

After the pilot shut down the engines, all three crew members left the damaged aircraft and were examined for injuries at the hospital. According to Premier Health, all three crew members were treated for minor injuries in the emergency room and released.

“We want to thank the community for the overwhelming support of our CareFlight program,” Premier Health said in a statement after the incident. “We’re fully operational and flying to meet the clinical needs in the communities we serve.”

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
TROTWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntsb#Power Lines#Careflight#Miami Valley#Traffic Accident
Fox 19

Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is causing delays along I-71 near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along southbound I-71 near Wilmington has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. A disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane along southbound I-71 near Wilmington, Friday morning.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Beavercreek early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 400 block of Mill Stone Drive just after midnight, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Man, dog killed in Riverside house fire. Additional...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 due to crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Montgomery due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the Pfeiffer Road exit at 4:24 p.m. Traffic...
MONTGOMERY, OH
Fox 19

Fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, according to Butler County dispatchers. It was reported at 2:43 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The entire intersection is shut down until further notice, according to Middletown...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

New information released in last month's medical helicopter crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New information has been released about a medical helicopter crash that happened in Butler County last month. The medical helicopter was responding to a fatal crash when it hit some wires and crashed near the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report...
Fox 19

3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking two lanes on I-71 in Avondale

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Avondale, due to a crash Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road exit at 4:16 p.m. Delays are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for when...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Female driver arrested after police chase in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase broke out after a driver failed to comply with a routine traffic stop on 1-71 on Saturday. The driver, Charlene Wilcoxson was arrested for attempting to flee from law enforcement officers after Mason police tried to stop her for a traffic violation, according to Mason Police Department Sgt. Jeff Wyss.
MASON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

No injuries in O2 fire

Troy firefighters work at the rear of a home in the 1400 block of McKaig Ave on Wednesday afternoon after a resident’s oxygen hose reportedly caught fire then spread to the structure. Troy police arrived on the scene within minutes and reported the resident had escaped the room and was outdoors. The fire was quickly brought under control and damage was limited to the rear of the multi-family structure. The American Red Cross was called to assist the resident. There were no injuries.
TROY, OH
wnewsj.com

Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy