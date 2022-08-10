Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
Man shot multiple times near North Geddes St., in critical condition, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot multiple times on Richmond Avenue, police said. The 23-year-old man was dropped off in a private vehicle to Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said. The shooting was...
18-year-old shot at two men during dispute in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was arrested after Syracuse police say he shot at two men near a market on Oak Street Friday night. Basim Saad, of Syracuse, opened fire on the two men during a dispute at about 11:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Oak Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Saturday.
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
waynetimes.com
Red Creek man faces numerous charges
On Tuesday, State Troopers out of Wolcott reported the arrest of Thomas W. Kirsch, age 25, of 7484 Eades Road in Red Creek involving three incidents. It is alleged that on July 26, Kirsch stole numerous items from the Family Dollar store in Wolcott. He was charged with Petit Larceny in that case.
WKTV
Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation
A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire
Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
whcuradio.com
One man charged, one at large in Cortlandville grand larceny
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces felony grand larceny charges. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone on Route 11 yesterday for a report of two men stealing copper wire. Both suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of New York State Police, one suspect was located. 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested. The other suspect was not located and has not been identified. Morris was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail. He will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday.
localsyr.com
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY
Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
Police: Suspects Stole Purse, Spending Thousands With Stolen Credit Cards
A woman had her purse stolen from inside of a business near the Ithaca Commons Monday afternoon and now police believe those responsible have run up thousands of dollars in debt on a credit card found inside. The victim reported her purse was stolen just before 1 on Monday afternoon...
ithaca.com
Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought
On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
14-year-old killer avoids life in prison after raising self-defense in Syracuse shooting of 15-year-old
Syracuse, NY — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy admitted Friday he shot to death a 15-year-old boy during a fight on a Near West Side street in May 2021. But Sebastian Oliver won’t face a life sentence after prosecutors acknowledged that they might not be able to overcome a self-defense claim at trial.
