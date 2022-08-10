ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
UTICA, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
ARCADIA, NY
waynetimes.com

Red Creek man faces numerous charges

On Tuesday, State Troopers out of Wolcott reported the arrest of Thomas W. Kirsch, age 25, of 7484 Eades Road in Red Creek involving three incidents. It is alleged that on July 26, Kirsch stole numerous items from the Family Dollar store in Wolcott. He was charged with Petit Larceny in that case.
RED CREEK, NY
WKTV

Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation

A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire

Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business

A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

One man charged, one at large in Cortlandville grand larceny

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces felony grand larceny charges. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone on Route 11 yesterday for a report of two men stealing copper wire. Both suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of New York State Police, one suspect was located. 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested. The other suspect was not located and has not been identified. Morris was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail. He will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in

(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY

Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought

On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
NEWFIELD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

