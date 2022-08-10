Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reviews Paper Girls: "Incredibly Surprising"
Prime Video's adaptation of Paper Girls arrived late last month, and it looks like the comedy-of-age dramedy has already courted quite a lot of fans. As it turns out, beloved director and actor Kevin Smith is among them, with Smith taking to the most recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast to praise the series. Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.
ComicBook
Thor: Ragnarok Star Details Deleted Scene That Completed Character's Arc
While Thor: Ragnarok was all about the Son of Odin, many of the supporting characters stole the show for Marvel fans. One such character was Skurge, who was played by Karl Urban. Skurge began the film as a bit of comic relief before joining the villainous Hela and acting as her right hand man. By the end of Ragnarok, however, Skurge came around and turned on Hela, helping Thor and the other Asgardians. There was actually one scene that showed more of Skurge's change of heart, but it was ultimately cut from the final film.
ComicBook
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
ComicBook
Stephen King Says Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Adaptation Is "Brilliant"
With what seems like a hundred different adaptations of Stephen King novels coming out every year, it's worth noting when the author himself actually has something nice to say about one of them. Netflix is set to debut their feature film version of Mr. Harrigan's Phone later this year, which is based on the novella by King. Taking to Twitter, King revealed that he's seen a near complete version of the adaptation and he has high praise for what writer/director John Lee Hancock was able to accomplish.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Aquaman Sequel is "A Lot Funnier" According to Jason Momoa
In 2018, Warner Bros.' Aquaman movie turned the DC Comics character into a bonafide phenomenon, with the solo film grossing over $1 billion at the global box office. The franchise is expected to be followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a 2023 sequel reuniting Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry / Aquaman with an array of DC Comics elements. While there's still a lot that's unknown about Lost Kingdom, new comments from Momoa are continuing the hype. In a recent interview with GQ, Momoa teased that the sequel is "a lot funnier" than the first film. and also vaguely hinted at how it simultaneously leans further into the allegory of climate change.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes on Toga's Wildest Look
My Hero Academia's fifth season saw some big changes for most of the members of the League of Villains. While anime viewers were able to learn more about the origins of several of the young criminals, a number of the antagonists also received some upgrades to their Quirks, with the villainous Toga being no exception. Toga now has an ability to take on not just the appearance of her victims, but also use their powers as well, with one cosplayer perfectly fusing Toga with Ochaco, aka Uravity.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Actress Anne Heche Declared Brain Dead After Tragic Car Accident
Actress Anne Heche has been declared brain dead, due to complications from a recent car crash in the Los Angeles area. The Emmy-winning actress, who was known for her work in Six Days Seven Nights and Another World, crashed a blue Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on Friday, August 5th, which caused both her vehicle and the house to catch on fire. The actress was then taken to the hospital with severe burns and injuries, and intubated, with later police reports revealing that she had had narcotics in her system at the time of the crash. On Thursday, August 11th, a representative of Heche's family and friends revealed in a statement that she had been taken off of life support after being pronounced brain dead, and that she was being kept on a ventilator until it was determined if any of her organs could be donated.
ComicBook
The Flash Fans Are Pushing to Have Grant Gustin Replace Ezra Miller in the Film
The Flash fans are asking Warner Bros. to replace Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin. As news broke about the DC Comics movie facing more turmoil after the actor's latest arrest. It seems like Warner Bros. is pressing forward with the project despite the media frenzy around the star of the movie. The Flash has faced delays due to COVID-19 and other mishaps. And now, Miller's legal troubles and other allegations are too much to overcome for the company. Gustin represents a face that has carried the Flash mantle with grace for almost a decade. It's not a surprise to see so many fans make the suggestion.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Gets a Special Edition Doll From Disney
Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is only days away from release, and Disney is celebrating with a special edition doll of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters character. The 12-inch figure is dressed in a stretch fabric jumpsuit and sneakers and features rooted hair, metallic fabric accents, and plenty of articulation.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #418 Is Pretty Easy
Today's Wordle features a word that shouldn't give players too many struggles. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
Legally Blonde, White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Line She Hears the Most From Fans
When it comes to the Legally Blonde franchise, there are no shortage of iconic lines, especially for star Jennifer Coolidge, but there's one that her character Paulette delivered in Legally Blonde 2 that has followed her with fans saying it more than others. Now, Coolidge is revealing the line, saying that it's one that makes fans "just go nuts" — particularly around a specific time of the year.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
Comments / 0