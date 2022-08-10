Actress Anne Heche has been declared brain dead, due to complications from a recent car crash in the Los Angeles area. The Emmy-winning actress, who was known for her work in Six Days Seven Nights and Another World, crashed a blue Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on Friday, August 5th, which caused both her vehicle and the house to catch on fire. The actress was then taken to the hospital with severe burns and injuries, and intubated, with later police reports revealing that she had had narcotics in her system at the time of the crash. On Thursday, August 11th, a representative of Heche's family and friends revealed in a statement that she had been taken off of life support after being pronounced brain dead, and that she was being kept on a ventilator until it was determined if any of her organs could be donated.

