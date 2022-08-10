ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What Happens If You Don't Repair A Torn Meniscus

By Brynna Standen
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkC8D_0hBvQzMV00

Our knees — the largest joints in our bodies — are made up of bones, cartilage, ligaments, and tendons that are vital in keeping us moving through the physical demands of everyday life (per Boston Medical Center ). As key players in our expression of movement with many essential working parts, it's no wonder the knees are cited as one of the body parts most vulnerable to injury. Of all the injuries our knees are susceptible to, among the most common is a torn meniscus (per Cleveland Clinic ).

The meniscus is described by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons as two wedge-shaped pieces of meniscal cartilage that lie between the two bones that make up the leg — the femur (thigh bone) and the tibia (shin bone). Unlike other cartilage, meniscal cartilage is thick and rubbery, so it can act as a "shock absorber" for the joint. The Cleveland Clinic notes that meniscus tears are often a result of sudden twisting movements. While they're common in sports where cutting and pivoting are implemented, they can also happen while doing something as common as stepping out of the shower.

A torn meniscus can be painful and make it difficult to perform everyday activities, but treatment can help. Let's take a closer look at the diagnosis process, possible treatment options, and what happens if a torn meniscus is left untreated.

Diagnosing A Torn Meniscus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaZ40_0hBvQzMV00

Because meniscus tears happen as a result of movement, Penn Medicine explains that you will likely feel and hear a pop at the time of the tear. Afterward, you might notice swelling and stiffness. You may also experience pain in the knee joint that feels worse when pressure is applied, and a feeling that your knee is giving out, locking, or catching when you bend it.

A torn meniscus is not something you can diagnose on your own. You'll need to have your injury examined by a physician with a specialty in orthopedics, who will likely order an imaging test, like an MRI or X-ray. This will determine the location of the tear, as well as the severity of it. Your options for treatment will vary depending on where and how badly the cartilage is torn.

While you may be inclined to go easy on your injured knee and see how it goes, Penn Medicine notes that receiving a diagnosis for a torn meniscus is imperative — leaving it untreated could lead to complications. Depending on the type of tear, meniscal cartilage has the potential of coming loose and slipping into the knee joint, which causes pain and diminishes the knee's ability to function properly. Left untreated, tears are also at risk of increasing in size and contributing to long-term knee problems, like arthritis.

Treatment Options For A Torn Meniscus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQCh9_0hBvQzMV00

When speaking with the Cleveland Clinic , orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Parker said that if you believe you have a torn meniscus, the first thing you should do at home is the RICE method: rest, ice, compression (with a wrap or a brace), and elevate. Dr. Parker states that if the pain persists, your doctor will likely recommend either physical therapy or arthroscopic surgery to repair the injured knee. Treatment for a torn meniscus depends on a number of factors ranging from your age to the overall condition of your meniscus. For example, if you're over 40 years old or already suffer from arthritis, physical therapy alone might work just as well as surgery. In some cases where there's too much wear and tear on the meniscus, surgery may not be a viable option. In these cases, Healthline describes how physical therapy can be used to strengthen the muscles that surround the knee, which can increase mobility and stability.

If physical therapy doesn't yield the desired results and you're a good candidate for the procedure, you may opt for arthroscopic surgery. It involves a small incision through which a camera and tools to repair the meniscus are inserted (per Healthline). In just about an hour's time, the meniscus can be repaired. Following six weeks of recovery and rehabilitation post-surgery, your knee can have the same mobility and functionality as it did before the tear.

Read this next: When You Use The Elliptical Every Day, This Is What Happens

Comments / 16

World Without End
3d ago

My tear occur playing basketball in high school. I got PT. Struggled with it for 30 years then I had a arthoscopy. 7 years after that covid hit. No treatment. Then I fell and fell bad. I had to have emergency knee replacement surgery. A surgery that was supposed to be one and a half hours became a 6 hour surgery. Tendons and ligaments snapped. 7 months of PT. I can and does get worse.

Reply(3)
7
Lisa Ann
3d ago

I tore mine and went to the emergency room the same evening. My knee was swollen almost to the size of a football. I had surgery for the repair 25 years ago. Although it greatly helped, I still have random pain and suffer from physical deficiencies.

Reply
6
me 88
1d ago

Knee replacements along with shoulder surgery is big business in the industry. I see people in the gym doing heavy exercises for both knee and shoulders. Then they say they are getting these replaced… why?.

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meniscus#Cleveland Clinic#Rice#Orthopedics#Physical Therapy#Diseases#General Health#Boston Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for knee pain?

People of all ages can experience knee pain, which may begin suddenly or following physical activity or injury. Several medication options are available to treat knee pain, including over-the-counter drugs, prescription options, and injections. Knee pain can start slowly and gradually worsen over time. The medication a person takes to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

After almost fainting twice, man learns he has a large pulmonary embolism with unusual cause

Mervyn Rothstein loves walking through New York City, covering at least three miles each day. In March, he started experiencing shortness of breath during his walks so he reached out to his doctor. After being hospitalized for a bowel obstruction, he returned home and a week later almost fainted after taking a few steps. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he learned the cause of his lightheadedness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
77K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy