Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
Iowa Dept. of Public Safety starts study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Department of Public Safety started a new study on whether there is a problem with human trafficking at the Iowa State Fair and other large events in the area. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
KCJJ
OWI suspect charged after crashing into Iowa City apartment building
A drunk driving suspect has been arrested after she crashed her car into an Iowa City apartment building. Iowa City Police say just after 12:15 Saturday morning 37-year-old Jennifer Kennedy of Westgate Circle drove her car off the roadway on the 400 block of South Linn Street. The Lexus then went over a retaining wall and hit the apartment building at 412 South Linn.
KCRG.com
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LCSO: 2 injured following motorcycle crash at Sutliff Rd and Day Rd
Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred right after 9 p.m. Friday. It happened at Sutliff Rd and Day Rd. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Mt Vernon Lisbon Police Department officers, Mt Vernon Lisbon Fire Department crews and Lisbon Mt Vernon Ambulance personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash.
KCJJ
91-year-old killed in Benton County accident
A 91-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night in Benton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 91-year-old Marion Schminke of Shellsburg was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram southbound on 30th Avenue between Vinton and Shellsburg just after 5pm when she came to a stop at the intersection with 61st Street. Investigators say Schminke proceeded to cross 61st Street when she was struck by a westbound 2013 Chevy Camaro being driven by 21-year-old Nathan Harrelson of Vinton. Both vehicles came to rest on their tops in a nearby ditch.
nbc15.com
Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several companies that offered alarm services in Iowa Co. were not prepared to reach out to the right people in an emergency, the Sheriff’s Office revealed. In one case, an alarm service provider had given its employees contact information for authorities in Iowa Co., Iowa,...
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Stolen Vehicle in Riverside
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being out with a stolen vehicle along Highway 22 in Riverside at 12:30 am on Thursday. Both the driver and the passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested, and a stolen Microsoft Tablet was found after a search of the car. The passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday
VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested with stolen car at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a North Liberty man they say was found with a stolen car at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate deputies were called to the casino parking lot on Highway 22 at 12:30 Thursday morning for a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates. Investigators say they also found a stolen Surface Pro tablet.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside. Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they found a stolen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy
A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
KCJJ
Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
KCJJ
North Liberty woman accused of attacking, injuring two family members
A North Liberty woman faces charges that she attacked two family members, causing injuries. North Liberty Police were called to the Hackberry Street residence of 55-year-old Shelly Davis just before 9:45 Friday night for a domestic disturbance. An investigation determined that Davis had stuck a juvenile who was under her care, causing a red mark on the child’s scalp and giving her a headache. A second victim suffered a bruise and bite mark on the left arm and a scratch on the bridge of her nose.
KCJJ
UPDATE: Sign on suspicious package outside Schaeffer Hall reportedly read, “It will explode”
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert Friday night for a suspicious package on the Pentacrest. According to a Hawkalert sent at 8:33pm, UI Police responded to a report of a suspicious package on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. The public was told to avoid the area during the investigation.
KCJJ
Iowa City armed robbery suspects enter not guilty pleas
A pair of Iowa City armed robbery suspects has entered not guilty pleas. Online court records show 31-year-old Joey Smith Jr. and 29-year-old Marcia Smith-Buckhalter entered the pleas earlier this week. Iowa City Police say on the evening of July 19th Smith-Buckhalter arranged for the victim to come to her and Smith’s Shamrock Place residence to smoke marijuana. When the victim arrived, Smith allegedly pointed a black gun at his head and demanded that he remove his personal belongings. Smith then escorted the man out of the residence.
KBUR
Lee County couple plead guilty to animal neglect
Lee County, IA- A Lee County couple have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal neglect following an investigation that led to hundreds of animals being seized from their property. TV Station KHQA reports that David and Gina Sams of Argyle, both plead guilty to four counts of animal neglect,...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
Comments / 0