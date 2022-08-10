Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Watson
3d ago
my condolences 🙏 prayer sent for the family 👪 🙏 ❤ 😢 but why was the 4 year old on freeway what was the parents doing.
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WGNtv.com
Married couple, neighbor killed in Evansville, Indiana explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WGN/WEHT) — Authorities on Thursday identified the three people killed in an Evansville, Indiana house explosion. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the three victims as Charles Hite, 43; Martina Hite, 37; and Jessica Teague, 29. Authorities say a married couple who lived in the house died along with a neighbor who was in the house next door.
Florida man arrested after allegedly beating dog named 'Buzz Lightyear' to death: Police
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly beating a Goldendoodle dog to death. The Collier County Sheriff's Office in Florida said that 23-year-old Robert William Garon beat his 5-month-old Goldendoodle, who was named Buzz Lightyear, to death in late July. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said it was one of the worst...
4-year-old fatally struck on Indiana highway after wandering out at night
A 4-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car in Indiana this week after he wandered onto a highway while his parents were asleep, authorities said. The child was hit about 4 a.m. Monday on State Road 66 in Warrick County, the sheriff’s office said. The boy was staying...
wevv.com
Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
PICTURED: Couple who died in horrific Indiana house explosion worked together and had a flea market table in town: Cops probe cause of blast that leveled 39 homes
Charlie and Martina Hite, two of the three people who died in the horrific Indiana house explosion Wednesday, were partners in marriage and in business with a connection to their community. The couple, 43 and 37, both worked at the same Fresh Market store in Evansville Indiana and also had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
WTVF
Indiana state police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop
An Indiana State Patrol officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday and a suspect is hospitalized after officers shot him, according to police. Sgt. Scott Keegan said the officer made a traffic stop in that area and during that time, a suspect pulled...
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest
A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said. Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
wevv.com
EPD: Mom charged with neglect after child leaves home, finds way to grocery store
An Evansville mother was arrested and charged with neglect on Tuesday after her 6-year-old child was found running around alone at the grocery store about half a mile away from home, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to the Grocery Outlet store at 1200...
Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping
WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert. Whitestown police initially indicated that two children were […]
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
Man hits the gas in 100 mph police chase through Dubois County
(WEHT) - The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says a Louisiana man is in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 on Tuesday.
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
