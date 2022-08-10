ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
my condolences 🙏 prayer sent for the family 👪 🙏 ❤ 😢 but why was the 4 year old on freeway what was the parents doing.

ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
Married couple, neighbor killed in Evansville, Indiana explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WGN/WEHT) — Authorities on Thursday identified the three people killed in an Evansville, Indiana house explosion. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the three victims as Charles Hite, 43; Martina Hite, 37; and Jessica Teague, 29. Authorities say a married couple who lived in the house died along with a neighbor who was in the house next door.
Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest

A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said. Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert. Whitestown police initially indicated that two children were […]
Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
