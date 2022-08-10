Read full article on original website
Video showing New York City teens opening fire may have been gang initiation: report
An incident in which a group of New York City teenagers were caught on video opening fire in broad daylight is being investigated as a possible act of gang initiation, a report says. As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old that occurred Monday...
Police officers are the ‘victims’ of America’s nationwide crime surge: Former NYC police commissioner
Police officers are the 'victims' of America's nationwide crime surge: Former NYC police commissioner.
Do AOC's constituents back her calls to defund the police as violent crime surges in the district?
NEW YORK CITY – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's constituents told Fox News they oppose defunding the police as crime in the district continues to rise. "I don't think it's a good idea to defund the police," one local, Daniel, said. "I think we need more police in the area." Another...
Texas lawmaker to NYC Mayor Eric Adams over busing migrants: 'Address the root cause'
Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson slammed New York City Mayor Eric Adams, telling the mayor he needs to address the "root cause" of the border crisis after his feud this week with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over bussing migrants to New York City on "One Nation." REP. RONNY JACKSON: It's absolutely...
DC, New York can handle migrant buses if border towns survived thousands of migrants daily, Texas mayor says
Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
Migrant encounters at southern border smash numbers sent to NYC and DC
The mayors of Washington D.C. and New York City have fumed at the number of migrants being bused to their cities by the governors of Texas and Arizona — but the numbers are just a fraction of the enormous numbers hitting the southern border each month. Both D.C. Mayor...
