ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Yashin
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Protest#Russian#Kremlin#Afp#Channel One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Gazprom has increased gas supply to Hungary, says official

Gazprom has ramped up flows to Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline that brings gas to Hungary via Bulgaria and Serbia, a Hungarian foreign ministry official said on Saturday. The Russian state-owned company started delivering more gas than it was contractually obliged to on Friday, Menczer Tamás, an official in Hungary’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Eight injured as gunman opens fire at bus in Jerusalem

A gunman has opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said.Two of the victims were in serious condition after the attack early on Sunday, according to Israeli hospitals treating them. The shooting happened as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, which is considered the holiest site where Jews can pray.Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to begin investigations. Israeli security forces also pushed into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Suspected gunman arrested after Jerusalem bus shooting wounds 8

Israeli police Sunday arrested a suspect in a pre-dawn shooting spree targeting a bus just outside Jerusalem's Old City that wounded eight people, including a pregnant woman and several US citizens. - 'Lone assailant' - One of the wounded was a pregnant woman, whose baby was delivered by Caesarean section after the attack, a spokesman at Jerusalem's Shaarei Tsedek Hospital told AFP. "She remains intubated and in serious condition," he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy