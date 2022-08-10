ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery man facing murder charge for March shooting

By Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
Police arrested a Montgomery man Tuesday after a months-long investigation into the death of Enrico Coleman, who was shot in late March and succumbed to his injuries over a week later.

A detective with the Montgomery Police Department arrested Erskine Jackson, 50, Tuesday morning and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bond and was still in custody at about 9:30 Wednesday morning.

In an affidavit accessed in online court records, police say Jackson intentionally shot Coleman with a handgun of unknown caliber the night of March 28. Police and EMT responded to the southeast Montgomery apartment complex where the shooting occurred and transported Coleman, 57, to a local hospital for treatment. Police at the time said Coleman’s gunshot wounds were not life-threatening.

Coleman, 57, succumbed to his injuries and died at about 10 p.m. on April 8. He was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy and MPD launched a homicide investigation. The Advertiser has not seen the results of Coleman’s autopsy.

MPD will not release additional information at this time and said the investigation is continuing.

Court records do not indicate that Jackson has been assigned an attorney.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

