'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday. Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked." According to neighbors, he was going around...
1 killed in fiery collision on I-264, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 4 a.m., officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a vehicle collision on I-264 east near Breckenridge Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say when...
Johnson County sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Stacia Leigh Collins went missing around 5 p.m. in Van Lear.
Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
LMPD: Bicyclist collides with police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a bicyclist collided with an officer’s cruiser in the Portland neighborhood. Police said the incident happened at the intersection of North 31st and Bank Streets around 3 p.m. Saturday. In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said an adult female was...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint for keys by 2 men in Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for his keys in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says that the robbery occurred in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane around 5 p.m. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the...
Mother: Daughter, 12, found shot to death in Kentucky
UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived […]
Sister of woman killed in Fern Creek over the weekend speaks of her relation to killer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sister of a woman found dead over the weekend describes how she is coping after being the one who discovered her sister's body. Rebecca Richardson was found dead in her Fern Creek home on Saturday. Her sister Jessica Beard said the home the two shared...
Officials conduct death investigation after body found in burning brush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a fire near West Buechel on Saturday. According to a Louisville Fire Department official, firefighters were initially called to put out a fire against a fence in a 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m.
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander
Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
ISP: Police chase ends with Harrison County man, woman arrested
CORYDON, Ind. — Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a chase through Washington and Orange County. ISP said Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling in Washington County when he saw an SUV traveling at a high speed. Police said he clocked the...
Body of missing 12-year-old girl found in Johnson County, Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The body of a missing 12-year-old girl was found Thursday evening in Johnson County, Kentucky, officials said. The Johnson County County Coroner’s Office said the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found Thursday evening in a secluded area near Boons Camp. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Former JCPS student arrested for making threat against Jeffersontown High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Jefferson County Public Schools student was arrested Friday for making a threat against Jeffersontown High School. David Horsman, 18, was initially charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. Increased security was expected at the school Friday after the threat was made against the school on social...
Louisville neighborhood business owners concerned for safety; 'There's been no police presence at all'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in Irish Hill voiced concerns Thursday about law enforcement's response to crime in the area. Videobred Owner Jamie Pence has been running his business in Irish Hills since the 1980s. Pence said this is the first time he's been scared to leave work at night.
Man who found suspicious device in downtown Louisville had to do 'double take'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police, the FBI and the ATF worked for over five hours to secure an area downtown Friday after the call that there was a suspicious device on 5th Street. The man who originally found the device is the husband of one of WHAS11's employees...
MAJOR HIGHWAY OPEN IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY AFTER COMPLETION OF BRIDGE PROJECT
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews are happy to inform our local viewers that a major highway in Clay County is once again open to traffic. With the construction taking place on the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and London travelers will surely appreciate the reopening of this alternate route.
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Man identified in fatal Kentucky State Police pursuit in Hardin County
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in Hardin County in July has been identified. According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Kia Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
Possible explosives labeled 'bomb 1' and 'bomb 2' found in Louisville area
Police in Kentucky have declared downtown Louisville safe to travel in once again after finding and removing a suspicious device that was feared to be a bomb. The public safety office MetroSafe received a report of a "suspicious package" on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market at 8:20 a.m., where the Louisville Metro Police Department found the device, which appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out of it, the department told the Washington Examiner. By 1:35 p.m., LMPD Chief Erika Shields announced that the device had been deemed safe for transportation, and the FBI would be taking control of the investigation, according to WDRB.
