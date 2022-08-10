ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

WHAS11

1 killed in fiery collision on I-264, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 4 a.m., officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a vehicle collision on I-264 east near Breckenridge Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Mother: Daughter, 12, found shot to death in Kentucky

UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived […]
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander

Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
HARLAN, KY
wchstv.com

Body of missing 12-year-old girl found in Johnson County, Kentucky

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The body of a missing 12-year-old girl was found Thursday evening in Johnson County, Kentucky, officials said. The Johnson County County Coroner’s Office said the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found Thursday evening in a secluded area near Boons Camp. The cause of death was not immediately known.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man identified in fatal Kentucky State Police pursuit in Hardin County

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in Hardin County in July has been identified. According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Kia Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Washington Examiner

Possible explosives labeled 'bomb 1' and 'bomb 2' found in Louisville area

Police in Kentucky have declared downtown Louisville safe to travel in once again after finding and removing a suspicious device that was feared to be a bomb. The public safety office MetroSafe received a report of a "suspicious package" on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market at 8:20 a.m., where the Louisville Metro Police Department found the device, which appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out of it, the department told the Washington Examiner. By 1:35 p.m., LMPD Chief Erika Shields announced that the device had been deemed safe for transportation, and the FBI would be taking control of the investigation, according to WDRB.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
