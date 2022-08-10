ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday north of Aberdeen. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports a Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip and the driver lost control, sending the vehicle into the east ditch and hitting a tree. A 79-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The female driver and two other female passengers were injured in the crash.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO