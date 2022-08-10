Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
New Faculty Luncheon welcomes new teachers
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – New teachers and staff from all Aberdeen educational institutes will be honored at this year’s New Faculty Luncheon, hosted by the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce & Education Committee. It will be held on Monday, August 15th from 12-1 pm at the Dakota Event Center. Presenting sponsor is Area Federal Credit Union.
hubcityradio.com
Emily Meier withdraws her candidacy for District 3 House Seat
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- The lone Democrat running for one of two available seats in District 3 has withdrawn her petition. Emily Meier, 25, of Aberdeen, withdrew her petition Aug. 2, according to records on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. That’s the last day candidates can withdraw from the November ballot.
kelo.com
Fatal crash north of Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday north of Aberdeen. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports a Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip and the driver lost control, sending the vehicle into the east ditch and hitting a tree. A 79-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The female driver and two other female passengers were injured in the crash.
Aberdeen, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Aberdeen. The Spearfish High School soccer team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00. The Spearfish High School soccer team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
hubcityradio.com
NSU Swimmers Honored for Work in the Classroom
(NSUWolves.com) – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released their 2022 Scholar All-America Teams and Individuals earlier this summer with Northern State University honored. The Wolves posted a 3.5 team GPA, landing on the Scholar All-America listing. In addition, soon-to-be sophomore Haley Osborne was named...
