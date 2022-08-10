Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Point graduate killed during training by falling tree in thunderstorm
Second Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, assigned to Fort Benning, was struck by a falling tree during a thunderstorm.
syr.edu
InclusiveU Student Meg Wilkie’s Infectious Passion for Running Inspires Community
Meg Wilkie ’24 has a passion for running and a big dream: to run a marathon in all 50 states. Since she started racing in 2012, she has completed 28 full marathons in 15 states. This fall, she will tackle the Chicago Marathon, adding Illinois as her 16th state, and she’s slated to run in the world-renowned New York City Marathon in November.
syr.edu
Faculty and Staff Access to COVID Testing Resources
As a follow up to the July 28 message regarding fall 2022 public health guidelines, we are writing today to share additional information associated with COVID testing resources accessible to faculty and staff throughout the fall semester. Accessing At-Home COVID Test Kits. The University has a large supply of at-home...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business
A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
NBC New York
Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say
That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
syr.edu
Professor Dotger Awarded NSF Grant to Promote Data Sciences and STEM Workforce Development Through a Clinical Simulations Model
Professor Benjamin Dotger, director of the Syracuse University School of Education’s (SOE) Center for Experiential Pedagogy and Practice (CEPP), has been awarded a $300,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to design and study an instructional model to enhance data science workforce development. Dotger’s fourth NSF award, “The Simulation Physiology...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingston transfers former business building to nonprofit
The city of Kingston is selling to a local nonprofit for $1 a building that formerly was home to a restaurant and bar. Kingston acquired the property in a tax foreclosure proceeding. The two-story wood frame building at 46 Grand St. was constructed in 1950 and contains approximately 3,122 square feet of space.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
PD: New York Man Set Fire To ‘Cheers Like Bar’ in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man allegedly knew people were inside of a "Cheers like bar" when he set the pub on fire. On Wednesday, August 8, the Village of Liberty Police Department confirmed a New York man was arrested for allegedly lighting a building on fire with people inside. PD: Sullivan...
Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause
The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Gamer Put Newburgh, New York in Minecraft and it’s Stunning
Video games have evolved a lot in my lifetime. I remember sitting in front of a tiny television set with an NES, pistol controller and Duck Hunt thinking gaming has absolutely peaked. 30 years later I'm amazed with the endless possibilities that can come from a game. I had to...
Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud
A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
News 12
Newburgh principal resigns after problems with Regents exam
A high school principal in Newburgh has now resigned after they were suspended for problems with last year’s Regents exams. Edgar Glascott stepped down from his role as co-principal at Newburgh Free Academy, according to district sources. Glascott was one of two administrators suspended in June when teachers complained...
Register Citizen
Stamford High football player, 16, dies after sudden illness, friends say
STAMFORD — Djemayley Vernet, a former football player at Stamford High School, died last week at the age of 16. He was entering his junior year of high school, preparing for his first job — “just starting out and checking off the milestones of his teen years,” according to a post written by members of the youth group at Church of God By Faith in Fairfield, which is raising funds to support his family.
News 12
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
Register Citizen
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
nypressnews.com
14 injured after car careens into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington
A car crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington at around 6:45 p.m. Friday, injuring 14 people, eight of whom were hospitalized. The crash occurred when a vehicle “came down N. Courthouse Road and went into the building going very quick,” Ireland’s Four Courts general manager Dave Cahill told ARLnow.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Comments / 0