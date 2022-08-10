ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austell, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Marietta

MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide involving two 19-year-olds that occurred at a home on Olive Springs Road in Marietta on Saturday. Cobb County 911 dispatch received a call in reference to shots being fired at a home on Olive Springs Road at about...
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Second shooting at Bankhead apartment complex reported in less than week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman wanted in Powder Springs home invasion arrested, man still on the run

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - Powder Springs Police confirmed to CBS46 News that a 22-year-old Douglasville woman was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a home invasion on Silvery Way early Friday morning. Officials say Kayla Cynthia Phillips was charged with burglary-home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft...
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

