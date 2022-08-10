Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Marietta
MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide involving two 19-year-olds that occurred at a home on Olive Springs Road in Marietta on Saturday. Cobb County 911 dispatch received a call in reference to shots being fired at a home on Olive Springs Road at about...
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
CBS 46
Second shooting at Bankhead apartment complex reported in less than week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Argument over parking spot at Atlanta restaurant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say
ATLANTA — An argument over a parking space at an Atlanta restaurant turned deadly early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge on W. Marietta St. in northwest Atlanta at 3:20 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. Investigators learned that an...
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
Cobb man convicted of murdering man, shooting himself in the eye while drunkenly waving gun around
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County jury has found a man guilty of murder and he’s now set to spend the rest of his life in prison. Earlier this month, 24-year-old Elias Bustamente was convicted of shooting and killing a man before trying to kill himself in 2020.
CBS 46
Woman wanted in Powder Springs home invasion arrested, man still on the run
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - Powder Springs Police confirmed to CBS46 News that a 22-year-old Douglasville woman was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a home invasion on Silvery Way early Friday morning. Officials say Kayla Cynthia Phillips was charged with burglary-home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GSU officer arrested, charged with raping Gwinnett woman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said a Georgia State University police officer has been arrested after a woman reported raped. The woman said she met Terry Payne, 59, of Loganville, months ago and had met him for dinner on Aug. 5 at a restaurant near the Mall of Georgia.
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Police searching for 30-year-old woman who disappeared from Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a Johns Creek woman who disappeared from a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday. Chandler Echeverria, 30, was last seen at a Texaco gas station on Campbellton Road near the Ben Hill Recreation Center at 6 a.m., according to police. [DOWNLOAD:...
Husband of woman missing for months found not guilty in separate stalking case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a woman who has been missing since February has been found not guilty on a separate stalking case. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was in Buckhead, where Xavier Breland’s lawyer talked about the disappearance of attorney Ciera Breland as well as Xavier Breland’s acquittal for the first time on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Man with '16 arrest cycles' illegally riding scooter on sidewalk arrested by Atlanta police
ATLANTA - A scooter ride took a turn for a man Atlanta police say had "16 arrest cycles." Michael Cortez Kirkland was arrested after officers say he was illegally riding a scooter on the sidewalk. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Kirkland left the scooter and attempted to flee from officers prompting a foot chase.
CBS 46
11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
11-year-old Paulding boy hospitalized after being hit by car while running across road
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by a car that he darted out in front of, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP troopers say that the boy was walking back from the convenience store with a friend when he ran out into Macland Road near P.B. Ritch Middle School.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person in custody in Cobb County home invasion case
Police said the overnight home invasion led to a chase that went to Atlanta. Police arrested a woman and said a man is still on the run.
cobbcountycourier.com
Two 18-year-olds charged in yesterday’s robbery and shooting on Riverside Parkway
Two 18-year-old men were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman who is recovering from her wounds in Grady Memorial Hospital. Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department described the incident as follows in a public information release:. At approximately 3:11...
Man accused of opening firing an AR-15 at MARTA station, admits he did it, police say
ATLANTA — Police said the man accused of firing an AR-15 and terrorizing a community admitted to them that he did it. The officers said it was his co-worker who identified him. MARTA police said 21-year-old Alim Bridges wore a distinctive T-shirt that led officers right to him. Neighbors...
Child survives being hit by train, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A child is expected to survive after being hit by a train on Thursday night, Atlanta police say. The incident around 9 p.m. near Melvin Dr. and Kimberly Rd. in southwest Atlanta. Police say the child was taken to the hospital, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. They...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0