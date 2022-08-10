Read full article on original website
Related
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crucial clue missing from home of family who vanished on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING item could be a crucial clue as cops investigate why a family vanished a month ago after leaving for a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, and her two-year-old daughter, Lydia, were last seen by family on June 27. Jill's father Ron told Seacoastonline that a money jar containing...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash
It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
Motorcyclist and SUV driver argued at a stop light. Then came ‘rage,’ Florida cops say
Florida’s Citrus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Monday in a “violent” road rage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet
ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.
Grown Ass Man Uses Fake $100 Bill to Scam 11-Year-Old Selling Lemonade
An adult scammed an 11-year-old child out of $85 when he allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill and demanded exact change for his lemonade, police said Thursday in a Facebook post. The boy, Jeremy, was selling lemonade in Everett, Washington over the summer as a way to make a little extra dough. Police said he used his allowance money to give the man, who hasn’t yet been caught, his $85 change but when Jeremy took the bill to a gas station, he was told it was fake. Luckily, a kind neighbor set up a GoFundMe for Jeremy raising more than $2,200 in less than a day. “He is a hard working boy between his lemonade stand, which is so much more than just lemonade (If your [sic] ever craving cotton candy you know who to see), mowing neighbors yards and shoveling snow in the winter. He has dreams of owning his own vending machine business in the future,” the GoFundMe reads. Cops are appealing for help to locate the suspect, who was apparently having such a bad day he felt the need to scam a child.
Tampa woman faces manslaughter charge after shooting boyfriend and leaving him
TAMPA — Calvin Oliver followed his girlfriend inside a home after she came outside wielding a gun. Minutes later, a witness heard a gunshot. Oliver was found later with a gunshot wound to his head, according to an arrest affidavit. Cicelia Shanz Thomas, 27, was arrested by the Hillsborough...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystery of laundry room death as woman, 37, who vanished after going to wash her clothes is found dead
A WOMAN who vanished after going to wash her clothes in her laundry room has been found dead, cops said. Cops dashed to a home in Leesburg, Florida on August 8 after a person said they believed their friend Melissa Smith had died. The 37-year-old was found dead by her...
A Florida woman’s dog went missing after car crash. A community came together to find him.
RICHBURG, S.C. — On July 17, a tiny dog from Florida named “Goofuss” ran from a car that had been involved in a crash on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County in South Carolina. There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there were...
Comments / 0