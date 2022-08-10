ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

City of Casper to offer new mental health services to all employees, Casper Mountain Ski Patrol volunteers

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be offering some new wellness services in addition to what it already offers to help care for employee and volunteer mental health. On Aug. 2, the Casper City Council authorized an agreement with Lexipol LLC for the city to access and utilize the Cordico Wellness App. On Tuesday, city staff talked to the City Council about how the new services will augment what the city already offers.
First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
(PHOTOS) Car show and autocross benefits Humane Society at Saturday’s Cruising in Casper show

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Corvette Club hosted the Cruising in Casper Car Show and Autocross on Saturday, Aug. 13, with proceeds benefiting the Casper Humane Society. A total of 44 cars — 31 hot rods and 13 Corvettes — were entered into the show. While the club was hoping for more cars to be registered, it enjoyed the turnout and some other donations. The club also sold T-shirts and offered a 50/50 raffle.
Natrona schools resume normal summer school activity Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday morning, the Natrona County School District said it is resuming ordinary summer school building and activity operations after implementing heightened safety measures on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert for a person of interest involved in...
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Obituaries: Bennett, Walker, Freese

James Anthony Bennett of Casper died at his home on August 9, 2022. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Beverly and James Bennett. James graduated from Kelly Walsh in 1988. James married Wendy on April 13, 1994. They share three children together: Johnathan, Alexander, and Amber. They also have...
Some things Natrona County voters may need to remember before visiting the polls

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With primary elections on the horizon Natrona county voters should be prepared to hit the polls. Early voting will be open until August 15, at 5:00pm and can be conducted at the Natrona County Clerks office at 200 North Center St. Regular elections will be held on Tuesday August 16. For those ready to vote in person they will need to bring a photo ID.
Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Release: UW survey shows Hageman with nearly 30-point lead over Cheney

CASPER, Wyo. — A survey by the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey Analysis Center suggests that Wyoming Rep. candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points ahead of next week’s primary election. According to the release, the survey was conducted July 25–Aug. 6,...
