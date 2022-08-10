Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
County to consider designs for replacement Trails Center, seeks grants for Beartrap shelters
CASPER, Wyo. — Engineering designs are in place for replacing the Beartrap Meadow picnic shelters and Casper Mountain Trails Center, which were demolished in late 2020 due to structural issues. Designs for a new ski lodge have been completed by Amundsen Associates and are expected to come before the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commission defends hospital sale, gravel projects ahead of Tuesday primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Natrona County commissioners have recently pushed back on accusations lobbed by challenger Dallas Laird on property taxes, the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center in 2020, and benefits of county projects to members of the commission personally. Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council...
oilcity.news
City of Casper to offer new mental health services to all employees, Casper Mountain Ski Patrol volunteers
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be offering some new wellness services in addition to what it already offers to help care for employee and volunteer mental health. On Aug. 2, the Casper City Council authorized an agreement with Lexipol LLC for the city to access and utilize the Cordico Wellness App. On Tuesday, city staff talked to the City Council about how the new services will augment what the city already offers.
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/3/22–8/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Car show and autocross benefits Humane Society at Saturday’s Cruising in Casper show
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Corvette Club hosted the Cruising in Casper Car Show and Autocross on Saturday, Aug. 13, with proceeds benefiting the Casper Humane Society. A total of 44 cars — 31 hot rods and 13 Corvettes — were entered into the show. While the club was hoping for more cars to be registered, it enjoyed the turnout and some other donations. The club also sold T-shirts and offered a 50/50 raffle.
oilcity.news
Natrona schools resume normal summer school activity Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday morning, the Natrona County School District said it is resuming ordinary summer school building and activity operations after implementing heightened safety measures on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert for a person of interest involved in...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray’s claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Bennett, Walker, Freese
James Anthony Bennett of Casper died at his home on August 9, 2022. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Beverly and James Bennett. James graduated from Kelly Walsh in 1988. James married Wendy on April 13, 1994. They share three children together: Johnathan, Alexander, and Amber. They also have...
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools issue ‘controlled access’ notice today due to ‘law enforcement situation’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District said on social media this morning that it is working with local law enforcement with summer school programs due to a “law enforcement situation” in the area. “We are working in the district with [the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office]...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Some things Natrona County voters may need to remember before visiting the polls
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With primary elections on the horizon Natrona county voters should be prepared to hit the polls. Early voting will be open until August 15, at 5:00pm and can be conducted at the Natrona County Clerks office at 200 North Center St. Regular elections will be held on Tuesday August 16. For those ready to vote in person they will need to bring a photo ID.
oilcity.news
Special Olympics to host meeting in Casper for prospective athletes, coaches, parents, volunteers
CASPER, Wyo. — The Special Olympics Wyoming Casper Program will host a meeting starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 for prospective athletes, parents, volunteers and coaches to learn more about what it offers. Some current athletes, coaches, parents and volunteers will be at the meeting at Central Wyoming...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper’s Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps to perform in World Championship Finals Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps will be performing in the Drum Corps International World Championship Finals on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. Mountain Time). The show will take place in Indianapolis, but will also be streamed live on FloMarching. “One more time....
oilcity.news
Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
True Co.-owned Pipeline Break Spills 45,000 Gallons of Diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel fuel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states.
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
oilcity.news
Release: UW survey shows Hageman with nearly 30-point lead over Cheney
CASPER, Wyo. — A survey by the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey Analysis Center suggests that Wyoming Rep. candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points ahead of next week’s primary election. According to the release, the survey was conducted July 25–Aug. 6,...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
