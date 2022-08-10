ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

Mark Merlen Wins at Desert Thunder Raceway

Mark Merlen won the Saturday night IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock feature race at Desert Thunder Raceway on Aug. 6. Merlen’s third win of the season moved him into the 19th position in IMCA National points. He ranks fourth in the Big Daddy Race Cars Southern region, and third in Utah state points.
HELPER, UT
Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern

USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program. Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.
PRICE, UT
Maverik Opens in Green River

Maverik has expanded once again, this time opening a location in Green River. The store opened its doors for customers on Tuesday and has been bustling ever since. The Emery County Business Chamber celebrated the opening of the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The ribbon cutting coincided with the store’s grand opening.
GREEN RIVER, UT
Price, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You

Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Sunflower festivals in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
SANTAQUIN, UT
Book Signing Coming to Happiness Within

EC Stilson, a 30-year-old who grew up in Price, will be returning to the area on Aug. 13 for a book signing of her memoir. Stilson’s memoir, “Two More Years,” details her journey following her terminal melanoma cancer diagnosis in 2020. She was told at the time that she had two years to live, which was a diagnosis that she said froze her heart in time. Stilson is the mother of four young children and said that the thought of not seeing them grow seemed unfathomable.
PRICE, UT
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE
#Tram Electric Women#Magnuson Lumber#The Tony Basso Group#City Sanitation#Southeast Paint Design#Castleview Hospital#Peczuh Printing
Jay Dee Tharp

Jay Dee Tharp, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 9, 2022. Jay was born on November 17, 1943 to Leo and Neva (Miller) Tharp. Jay spent his youth in East Carbon and graduated from East Carbon High School in 1962. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. Jay found his perfect match in Dorthey Tallerico and they were married on September 5, 1968. He spent his career in government service and eventually retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, making jerky and spending time with family.
PRICE, UT
Farmer’s Market Incentive Program Available Locally

The Carbon-Emery Farmers Market is one of the few markets in the state that requires all produce be grown in the local area. To increase access to local, nutritious foods, there are two programs available to the community. For those who have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), it is easy to use those benefits at the market. When you bring your Horizon EBT Card to the assistance booth, you can withdraw any amount of funds in exchange for tokens.
EMERY, UT
Price City Parks and Cemeteries Employees Recognized

The Price City Council met for briefly on Wednesday evening, beginning as always with the safety seconds. This time around, they were presented by Councilman Joe Christman, who focused on the upcoming school year. Councilman Christman stated that it is important for drivers to be aware that kids will be...
PRICE, UT
Green River City Council Discusses EMS Crisis

The Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The biggest concern discussed was Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Green River EMS is low on personnel and needs to hire qualified individuals as soon as possible. The city council will meet with the state EMS representative to discuss the city taking over the EMS from Emery County.
GREEN RIVER, UT
KSLTV

Collision with Jeep kills motorcyclist in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on state Route 87 in Duchesne County. The crash happened, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:55 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading west on the state road turned left across the eastbound lane, attempting to enter the driveway of a business located on the road.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Elmo Town Council Shows Concern for Utility Service Fees

Mayor James Winn welcomed the council and guests to the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening. The first item on the agenda was Deri Thatcher from the Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. She requested a contribution from the town to help with the expenses to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. A donation of $100 was given to her.
ELMO, UT
Little Cities of Hope: Overdose Awareness Can Save a Life

Knowing how to spot an overdose could help save a life. Educate yourself about opioid overdose and the signs, including small pinpoint pupils, faint heartbeat, blue/purple fingernails and lips, unable to be awakened, slow or shallow breathing, and gurgling or choking noises. Remember to always call 9-1-1. To learn how to administer naloxone and get a kit, visit naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources.
CARBON COUNTY, UT

