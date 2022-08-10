EC Stilson, a 30-year-old who grew up in Price, will be returning to the area on Aug. 13 for a book signing of her memoir. Stilson’s memoir, “Two More Years,” details her journey following her terminal melanoma cancer diagnosis in 2020. She was told at the time that she had two years to live, which was a diagnosis that she said froze her heart in time. Stilson is the mother of four young children and said that the thought of not seeing them grow seemed unfathomable.

PRICE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO