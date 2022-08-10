Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
Mark Merlen Wins at Desert Thunder Raceway
Mark Merlen won the Saturday night IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock feature race at Desert Thunder Raceway on Aug. 6. Merlen’s third win of the season moved him into the 19th position in IMCA National points. He ranks fourth in the Big Daddy Race Cars Southern region, and third in Utah state points.
etvnews.com
Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern
USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program. Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.
etvnews.com
Maverik Opens in Green River
Maverik has expanded once again, this time opening a location in Green River. The store opened its doors for customers on Tuesday and has been bustling ever since. The Emery County Business Chamber celebrated the opening of the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The ribbon cutting coincided with the store’s grand opening.
Couple celebrates opening their fourth tire shop located in Payson
Josh and Abby Hamilton held an opening ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the opening of their brand-new Big O Tires shop in Payson. The Payson location, 921 S. Turf Farm Road, is the fourth Big O Tires shop owned by the Hamilton family. The couple also owns shops in Spanish Fork, Santaquin and Nephi.
saltlakemagazine.com
Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You
Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.
Sunflower festivals in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
etvnews.com
Book Signing Coming to Happiness Within
EC Stilson, a 30-year-old who grew up in Price, will be returning to the area on Aug. 13 for a book signing of her memoir. Stilson’s memoir, “Two More Years,” details her journey following her terminal melanoma cancer diagnosis in 2020. She was told at the time that she had two years to live, which was a diagnosis that she said froze her heart in time. Stilson is the mother of four young children and said that the thought of not seeing them grow seemed unfathomable.
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
etvnews.com
Jay Dee Tharp
Jay Dee Tharp, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 9, 2022. Jay was born on November 17, 1943 to Leo and Neva (Miller) Tharp. Jay spent his youth in East Carbon and graduated from East Carbon High School in 1962. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. Jay found his perfect match in Dorthey Tallerico and they were married on September 5, 1968. He spent his career in government service and eventually retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, making jerky and spending time with family.
etvnews.com
Farmer’s Market Incentive Program Available Locally
The Carbon-Emery Farmers Market is one of the few markets in the state that requires all produce be grown in the local area. To increase access to local, nutritious foods, there are two programs available to the community. For those who have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), it is easy to use those benefits at the market. When you bring your Horizon EBT Card to the assistance booth, you can withdraw any amount of funds in exchange for tokens.
etvnews.com
Price City Parks and Cemeteries Employees Recognized
The Price City Council met for briefly on Wednesday evening, beginning as always with the safety seconds. This time around, they were presented by Councilman Joe Christman, who focused on the upcoming school year. Councilman Christman stated that it is important for drivers to be aware that kids will be...
etvnews.com
Green River City Council Discusses EMS Crisis
The Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The biggest concern discussed was Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Green River EMS is low on personnel and needs to hire qualified individuals as soon as possible. The city council will meet with the state EMS representative to discuss the city taking over the EMS from Emery County.
KSLTV
Collision with Jeep kills motorcyclist in Duchesne County
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on state Route 87 in Duchesne County. The crash happened, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:55 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading west on the state road turned left across the eastbound lane, attempting to enter the driveway of a business located on the road.
etvnews.com
Elmo Town Council Shows Concern for Utility Service Fees
Mayor James Winn welcomed the council and guests to the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening. The first item on the agenda was Deri Thatcher from the Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. She requested a contribution from the town to help with the expenses to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. A donation of $100 was given to her.
Wasatch County Sheriff looking for man regarding abandoned campsite near Jordanelle
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — At around 3:20 p.m. on August 11, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding smoke near the Fox Bay subdivision by the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
etvnews.com
Little Cities of Hope: Overdose Awareness Can Save a Life
Knowing how to spot an overdose could help save a life. Educate yourself about opioid overdose and the signs, including small pinpoint pupils, faint heartbeat, blue/purple fingernails and lips, unable to be awakened, slow or shallow breathing, and gurgling or choking noises. Remember to always call 9-1-1. To learn how to administer naloxone and get a kit, visit naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources.
kslnewsradio.com
‘So no one else gets hurt:’ Utah Democratic Party pushes for Davis suspension
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of more than 50 members of the Utah Democratic Party wants to force party leaders to vote on whether to suspend Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, from party responsibilities and functions, following sexual harassment allegations made against him. The woman who spearheaded...
Gephardt Daily
Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office seeks man who started, abandoned campfire near Jordanelle Reservoir
HEBER CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who started a campfire near Jordanelle Reservoir and then fled the area Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers received reports around 3:20 p.m. about smoke near the Fox Bay Condos,...
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
kjzz.com
PETA wants cruelty charges for man accused of starting fire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An animal rights group wants the man accused of trying to burn a spider in Springville to face animal cruelty charges. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA sent a letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt on Tuesday. The letter...
