Jay Dee Tharp, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 9, 2022. Jay was born on November 17, 1943 to Leo and Neva (Miller) Tharp. Jay spent his youth in East Carbon and graduated from East Carbon High School in 1962. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. Jay found his perfect match in Dorthey Tallerico and they were married on September 5, 1968. He spent his career in government service and eventually retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, making jerky and spending time with family.

