KSLTV
Collision with Jeep kills motorcyclist in Duchesne County
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on state Route 87 in Duchesne County. The crash happened, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:55 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading west on the state road turned left across the eastbound lane, attempting to enter the driveway of a business located on the road.
School lunch no longer free for Utah students
As most kids get ready to head back to class next week, parents are being reminded that school lunches will no longer be free for students whose families don't apply for assistance.
etvnews.com
Kent Blaine McKell
Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
KSLTV
BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
etvnews.com
Price City Parks and Cemeteries Employees Recognized
The Price City Council met for briefly on Wednesday evening, beginning as always with the safety seconds. This time around, they were presented by Councilman Joe Christman, who focused on the upcoming school year. Councilman Christman stated that it is important for drivers to be aware that kids will be...
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
Sunflower festivals in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
etvnews.com
Green River City Council Discusses EMS Crisis
The Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The biggest concern discussed was Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Green River EMS is low on personnel and needs to hire qualified individuals as soon as possible. The city council will meet with the state EMS representative to discuss the city taking over the EMS from Emery County.
etvnews.com
Little Cities of Hope: Overdose Awareness Can Save a Life
Knowing how to spot an overdose could help save a life. Educate yourself about opioid overdose and the signs, including small pinpoint pupils, faint heartbeat, blue/purple fingernails and lips, unable to be awakened, slow or shallow breathing, and gurgling or choking noises. Remember to always call 9-1-1. To learn how to administer naloxone and get a kit, visit naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources.
UPDATE: Magpie Hill fire southeast of Heber City 100% contained
UPDATE (8/10/22 at 8:53 p.m.): The Magpie Hill fire is 100% contained. UPDATE (8/10/22 at 5:47 p.m.): The Magpie Hill fire is now 50% contained. Fire crews constructed a dozer […]
etvnews.com
Maverik Opens in Green River
Maverik has expanded once again, this time opening a location in Green River. The store opened its doors for customers on Tuesday and has been bustling ever since. The Emery County Business Chamber celebrated the opening of the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The ribbon cutting coincided with the store’s grand opening.
etvnews.com
Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern
USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program. Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.
etvnews.com
Elmo Town Council Shows Concern for Utility Service Fees
Mayor James Winn welcomed the council and guests to the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening. The first item on the agenda was Deri Thatcher from the Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. She requested a contribution from the town to help with the expenses to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. A donation of $100 was given to her.
etvnews.com
Jay Dee Tharp
Jay Dee Tharp, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 9, 2022. Jay was born on November 17, 1943 to Leo and Neva (Miller) Tharp. Jay spent his youth in East Carbon and graduated from East Carbon High School in 1962. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. Jay found his perfect match in Dorthey Tallerico and they were married on September 5, 1968. He spent his career in government service and eventually retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, making jerky and spending time with family.
