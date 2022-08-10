Read full article on original website
Related
wbkb11.com
Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online
Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
wbkb11.com
Football’s First Look: Oscoda
OSCODA, MI – As the WBKB Sports team continues traveling around the North Star League to get a sneak peak into how coaches and players are preparing for the upcoming football season. Coming off a 6-3 record last season, the Oscoda Owls are striving to compete even better than...
Comments / 0