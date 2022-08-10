ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Smith taking the lame way out on LIV Golf questions was such a bummer

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
Cameron Smith has had one heck of a year on the PGA Tour. He won in a thriller in Maui back in January. He won the Players Championship in March with some gutsy shots down the stretch. And then last month he won the 150th Open Championship with one of the best final rounds in major championship history.

Yesterday he had the chance to step up to the plate again and be an important figure in golf but instead he just backed away from it all with a “no comment” and a bunch of empty words about his immediate future and in doing so, tarnished a reputation that just a few weeks ago was one of the best in professional golf.

Reports came out yesterday that Smith has signed to a $100 million deal with LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded golf league that had a rough day in court yesterday afternoon. Smith has long been rumored to be making the jump to the empty exhibition league and he would be the biggest, most important name to date to do so.

Early last evening the No. 2 player in the world had his press conference in Memphis, where the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off this week, and he was rightfully asked about the LIV Golf report.

Smith didn’t deny it and he didn’t confirm it, he just said he had “no comment” on that, which is a really lame way of ducking the question while also pretty much confirming the report to be true.

Look, Smith has every right in the world to go to LIV. It would be an absolute bummer if he did and it would stink for professional golf but it’s a decision that he can make. Other guys have sadly had no problem going to the sportswashing league and he’d be just another golfer going off to the land of 54-hole events with no cuts and really no meaning.

But to not come out with a definitive answer when asked about it before the start of the PGA Tour playoffs is a pretty cowardly thing to do. If he has in fact signed the deal then he should have said that he is going to LIV and let the distractions and everything else that would follow to just happen. If you’re gonna take that huge amount of money and ditch a Tour that has given you so much then you also have to accept the backlash that would come from it.

Instead, he just said: “My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s all I’m here for.”

Now it’s a little harder to cheer for a guy who just a few weeks ago was the coolest golfer in the world.

But hey, good luck in the playoffs, dude.

Quick hits: Little league player's awesome gesture… MLB player has phone pop out of pants on slide… Hutchinson's amazing 'Billie Jean' Hard Knocks performance… And more.

– A Little League baseball player gave the sweetest message to the opposing pitcher after getting hit in the head with a pitch.

– Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro had his phone fall out of his pocket while sliding into third base and MLB fans had jokes.

– Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson absolutely nailed his performance of “Billie Jean.”

The Yankees made two horrific baserunning blunders on the same play in extra innings last night in Seattle.

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Willy Z's charge up the board, Rickie Fowler's quintuple among 5 takeaways from Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude

We’re 18 holes away from crowning the champion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three events of the 2021-22 FedEx Cup Playoffs, and it’s anyone’s to win. After opening the tournament with a 1-over 71, Will Zalatoris has charged over the last two days to get near the top of the board. He’s made just one bogey in his last 36 holes and will tee off Sunday two back.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Warriors will reportedly play the Lakers on NBA opening night and NBA fans are completely devastated

Here we go again, y’all. The Lakers are reportedly back on national television. Again. This time to start the NBA season. You’d think that maybe the NBA would’ve learned from plastering the Lakers on national television every other night last season. Fans complained all year long. But nope. We’re back at it again. Even after they completely missed the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GolfWRX

LIV President and COO issues memo to address prize money confusion

After the court case in which Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford were denied a temporary restraining order and were deemed ineligible to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, there was a great deal of confusion on how the LIV golfers’ contracts were structured. In the aftermath of...
GOLF
