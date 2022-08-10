ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kfgo.com

City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project

FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
valleynewslive.com

City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead. The plan...
valleynewslive.com

Revitalization plans released for downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are coming to downtown Moorhead, Minnesota. Roers, a Fargo-based development company specializing in development, construction, real estate and property management, has unveiled plans for the Downtown Moorhead Development project, inspired by a vision of “More to Moorhead.”. Roers will oversee the...
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead revitalization excites and impacts mall tenants

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to downtown Moorhead, and the mall is expected to be a big part of that. Developers are releasing plans, which include a green space, an outdoor plaza, new shops and restaurants. Developers say the Moorhead Center Mall is essential to the future growth of the city. Which is why the coming changes are being carefully planned around the current tenants.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
valleynewslive.com

Indiana man arrested for resisting officers after attempting a break-in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Indiana man was arrested early Saturday after police were called to the 1000 block of 10th Street North. for a report of a man trying to break into an apartment. FPD says the suspect is 22-year-old Jesus Martinez of Indiana. Authorities say, when...
valleynewslive.com

Bus route changes for Moorhead students: How long is the walk?

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - With back to school right around the corner, some students in Moorhead may soon be walking a long distance to class. The Moorhead school board held a special meeting today to talk about the change in bus routes to help deal with a lack of bus drivers. They voted to only allow students who live more than two miles from a middle or high school to bus to class. So, what does that mean for students who live just a little closer? They’ll have to get a ride, bike, or walk.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
valleynewslive.com

Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
kfgo.com

Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police Wednesday night

FARGO (KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Ave. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and K9...
