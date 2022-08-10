Read full article on original website
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
Police: Suspect had meth, cash near Bettendorf motel
A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop. Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say. He was in a 1998...
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
Woman accused of pepper spraying another at Moline Wal-Mart
A woman remained in custody Friday, facing charges alleging she struck and used pepper spray on another woman in July at the Moline Wal-Mart. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Gabrielle Arrington, 31, Moline, with four counts of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege she hit a woman who was 60 or older about the head and used pepper spray on her on July 27 at the Wal-Mart at 3930 44th Avenue Drive in Moline.
East Moline police warn public of stolen checks
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
Suspect allegedly tells IC Police cocaine in his pocket isn’t his because “That’s not my pocket”
Iowa City Police say a suspect claimed the cocaine in his pocket wasn’t his because it wasn’t his pocket. Officers were on patrol outside H Bar on South Van Burren Street just before 3:15am when they say they saw 43-year-old James Franizer of Western Road walk out of the building while holding a red Solo cup. Franizer reportedly walked away from police while swaying heavily, and refused to stop when an officer shined his flashlight on him.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
Police: Suspect held woman at knife-point after he broke in through window
A 22-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat. Devan Barger faces felony charges of first- degree burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear, and a serous misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment, court records say. On Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 2000 block of Emerald Drive for a report of a woman being held against her will, arrest affidavits say. The victim said Barger broke into her apartment by climbing through the upstairs window, then held a kitchen knife to the victim’s throat and told her he would slit her throat if she yelled for help, arrest affidavits say. She “feared for her life and safety” when he held the knife to her throat, affidavits say. Officers found the knife the victim described in her child’s room. Officers then located Barger walking through the Casey’s parking lot. Once Barger saw the Davenport Officers behind him, Barger then took off running, affidavits say. Multiple fully uniformed Davenport Police ordered Barger to stop, but he kept running, affidavits say. Eventually he was arrested. He is being held on a total $26,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
North Liberty woman accused of attacking, injuring two family members
A North Liberty woman faces charges that she attacked two family members, causing injuries. North Liberty Police were called to the Hackberry Street residence of 55-year-old Shelly Davis just before 9:45 Friday night for a domestic disturbance. An investigation determined that Davis had stuck a juvenile who was under her care, causing a red mark on the child’s scalp and giving her a headache. A second victim suffered a bruise and bite mark on the left arm and a scratch on the bridge of her nose.
Police: Suspect pointed BB gun at victim and threatened to kill her
A 49-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he pointed a BB gun and threatened to kill a victim. Johnnie Schwerdtfeger faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of first-degree harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy
A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
Police: Woman injured when she fell from car after assault; suspect jailed
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he drove away from an assault with a victim clinging to the vehicle. Gordon Skinner faces a charge of first-degree robbery, court documents say. On Monday Dec. 30, 2019, shortly before 6 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of...
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly leaving drugs in rental car
A North Liberty man faces charges that he left drugs in a rental car. 36-year-old Leon Jones was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 5:45 Thursday night. According to arrest records, on the night of November 11th, 2019, North Liberty Police were dispatched to Jones’ North Front Street residence to help Archie’s Rent-a-Ride recover a vehicle. Arriving officers report seeing Jones and an accomplice leaving the car. Archie’s reported finding a “sizable” amount of marijuana inside the vehicle, and police say they recovered 9.2 grams of marijuana. A search warrant subsequently executed on Jones’ apartment allegedly turned up an additional 3.1 ounces of marijuana.
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident
UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
County attorney’s office notes progress in criminal case load
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has sent an update about progress in its heavy criminal case load. “Now that our courtrooms are fully opened and we begin to catch up from COVID-related delays, we would like to share with our community some of the numbers we have compiled in 2022,” a news release says.
‘They made her into a machine kind of thing.’ Video shows suspect after mother’s death
“That lady. They made her into a machine kind of thing.”. That was one of the bizarre comments the 54-year-old suspect in the slaying of his mother made the day the body of 77-year-old Dianne Rupp was discovered on Feb. 16, 2021. Now the trial of her son, Andrew Rupp,...
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen
GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
