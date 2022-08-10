Gov. Gavin Newsom has a big decision to make — one that could have equally big implications for his national profile. Heading to Newsom’s desk is a controversial bill that would allow Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles to launch trial supervised drug injection sites through Jan. 1, 2028. The sites — which are currently not authorized under federal law — would permit Californians to use illegal drugs under the supervision of medical professionals, who would supply them with clean needles, connect them with substance abuse services if requested, and administer overdose reversal medications if needed.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO