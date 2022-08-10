Read full article on original website
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Greater Sacramento Region receives $20 million in federal transportation grants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Region will receive $20 million in federal funding to go towards modernizing transportation as a part of a $119.6 million state-wide funding program. The Biden-Harris Administration announced on Thursday that it will aid in funding eight Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Will Newsom OK supervised drug injection sites?
Gov. Gavin Newsom has a big decision to make — one that could have equally big implications for his national profile. Heading to Newsom’s desk is a controversial bill that would allow Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles to launch trial supervised drug injection sites through Jan. 1, 2028. The sites — which are currently not authorized under federal law — would permit Californians to use illegal drugs under the supervision of medical professionals, who would supply them with clean needles, connect them with substance abuse services if requested, and administer overdose reversal medications if needed.
