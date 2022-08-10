Read full article on original website
FS City Commission Agenda for August 16
Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. Proclamations/Recognitions: Recognition of Steve Anthony and Ben Cole – Special Olympics Golf Tournament. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of August 2nd, 2022 and postponed meeting of August 4th, 2022. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1318-A totaling $459,765.60. Request...
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of July 18
The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with two Commissioners (Clifton. Beth and Jim Harris) and the County Clerk present. Patty LaRoche, Jason Silvers, Anne Dare, Bob Reed, Kevin Davidson, Matt Quick, Clint. Walker, Nelson Blythe, Donald Coffman, Rachel and Clint Walker were present for. some or all of...
FS City Commissioners Meet For Budget Session August 16
The Fort Scott City Commission will meet on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Meeting Room at 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas to hold a work session to discuss the 2023 budget. This work session is open to the public, but no action will be taken.
New Grocery Store Opens in Bronson
Kelly and Thaddeus Perry opened their store, Perry’s Pork Rinds and Country Store on July 31 in Bronson, Kansas-population 309. The store is located right on Highway 54 that runs through the town. The mom and pop operation has people sign a guest book when they come in. “This...
New Teachers at Winfield Scott: Suzan Durnell and Vangie Korinke
This is part of a series featuring the 26 new educators in USD 234. The first day of classes is August 18. Suzan Durnell, 53, is a new elementary instructional coach who works with teachers and students at both Winfield Scott and Eugene Ware Elementary Schools in Fort Scott. She...
Kansas veteran convicted of defrauding VA for disability benefits
A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Greely, Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
The historic Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas is still standing strong
The back of the shop.Paul Borcherding, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2017, the Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a two-story building made of limestone blocks. In 1910, a one-story extension was added for a woodworking shop. This has also been referred to as Elliot Property.
Obituary of Dean Brown
Dean Brown, age 91, a resident of Fulton, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas. He was born October 7, 1930, in Uniontown, Kansas, the son of Durward “Duke” Brown and Pearl Ballah Brown. Dean graduated from the Fulton High School.
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
Waverly woman hurt in Neosho County wreck
A Coffey County woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck in Neosho County on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Linda Chapman of Waverly was a passenger in an SUV driven by 73-year-old Robert Knabe of Edgerton, who was westbound on Kansas Highway 39 when the crash happened at 10:20 am. A second SUV driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Swaggerty of Humboldt was driving a separate SUV westbound.
Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute
The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
