The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Five Burning Questions for 2022-23 Season
The St. Louis Blues’ 2022-23 season may be one of the most impactful seasons in recent memory. With expiring contracts and prospects inching toward their NHL debut, the organization will have the tall task of addressing its roster to remain competitive and hope to secure a second Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders Who May Have to Play a Different Position in 2022-23
The New York Islanders will spend the rest of the offseason trying to put together a roster that can bounce back and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season. With the team hoping to make a splash, all eyes have been on general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and whether he can make something out of what has been a quiet offseason so far.
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens’ offseason started with non-stop activity. They won the draft lottery, they made some minor moves, made decisions on who to keep under control, and who to let walk away. They followed it up with a memorable NHL Entry Draft hosted in Montreal, one where they surprised some with the choice of Juraj Slafkovsky and a blockbuster trade for centerman Kirby Dach.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Lysell Can Add Missing Offensive Elements to NHL Lineup
The Boston Bruins could get an infusion of talent into their lineup this season if Fabian Lysell impresses coming out of training camp. The 19-year-old winger was one of the most gifted forwards in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and slid to the Bruins who owned the 21st overall selection; without second-guessing it, the Bruins pounced on the opportunity and took a player who could add a different element to the team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Evan Rodrigues
Even after a career year in 2021-22, Evan Rodrigues is still a free agent this late into the summer. In 82 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he scored 19 goals and recorded 43 points. Overall, those kinds of numbers certainly make him an appealing option, so it seems inevitable that he will sign a deal somewhere shortly. There are three teams that I view as solid potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
Yardbarker
Canucks fan Connor Bedard opens scoring again for Canada at WJC with ridiculous setup and finish
Bedard, 17, grew up after the heyday of the West Coast Express line (feel old yet?) but grew up a Canucks fan during the Sedins’ most dominant years. The Regina Pats superstar says ex-Canucks forward Tyler Motte is one of his favourite players. You’re free to judge whether you think Bedard already possesses a more dangerous wrister than Motte … although Elite Prospects analyst Cam Robinson thinks Auston Matthews is the only player who surpasses the teenage phenom in that category.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need To Do 3 Things Before Considering Kessel Or Subban
There’s been a ton of chatter surrounding the idea that the Edmonton Oilers might be the favorites to land both forward Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban in free agency. There’s been no confirmation from the organization that they are interested in either player, but the idea does make some sense considering Edmonton is a bit light at right wing and the team could potentially use another experienced defenseman in a depth role.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
The Hockey Writers
3 Remaining Questions the Oilers Must Answer Before 2022-23
The majority of the work this offseason has been done for Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers, but there are still a few more things to address, which focus generally on the forwards. The first is Jesse Puljujarvi’s future with the team. Though it may seem like he could be sticking around in a third-line role with the Oilers next season, he could also very well be traded. The team still has one remaining unsigned restricted free agent in Ryan McLeod with little to no money to work with. And finally, do the Oilers feel the need or have room to add another free agent up front before next season? All will be discussed.
Yardbarker
Islanders Pageau is a Key Part of 2022-23 Roster
Now in the twilight of the offseason, the New York Islanders are looking to make the final moves to boost their roster and make them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. While it’s not confirmed, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is expected to sign star center Nazem Kadri to a big contract, which would be that big offseason splash the team needs to round out the forward unit.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Keith Yandle
Free agent defenseman Keith Yandle is hoping for an opportunity to bounce back from a very rough 2021-22 season. In 77 games, he had one goal, 18 assists, and a league-worst minus-47 rating. Although it was a campaign to forget for the veteran defenseman, don’t rule out the possibility of him finding a new home for this season. He has had a successful NHL career, and his offensive ability could be enough to get him signed. Here’s a look at three teams that would be good landing spots for him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Who Benefit From Bergeron & Krejci Returning
After a quiet offseason since early June, things got busy for the Boston Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney Monday. In a span of four hours, the Bruins announced that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are returning on one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season. Later Monday afternoon, it was announced that the team and Pavel Zacha avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add another name to the list of players the Vegas Golden Knights will be placing on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss the entire season. Will they add another player? The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for trade partners and teams...
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens Mailbag: Dark Horses, Salary Cap Problems & More
The Montreal Canadiens just completed their worst season in history, finishing 32nd in the league behind even the expansion Seattle Kraken. Despite the outcome, there is a sense of hope as new general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and head coach Martin St. Louis have brought in fresh ideas and are forging a new path ahead.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Joe Thornton
At this point in the offseason, Joe Thornton has yet to decide on whether or not he will be calling it a career. Look, there’s certainly a good chance that we could see the 43-year-old center hang up the skates. Thornton has a truly outstanding NHL resume and has accomplished a lot during his career. Yet, he also has not won a Stanley Cup. The desire to change that could be enough for the future Hall of Famer to play one last season. If he does, here are three teams who could make sense for the 1997 first-overall pick to sign with.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor
Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Seattle Kraken
Welcome to my annual opponent preview series where I will go division-by-division looking at how the Vancouver Canucks match up against the teams they will be facing during the regular season. Think of it as a primer or “battle plan” as we head into October and the drop of the puck on the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Hoping to Repeat Last Season’s Success
Despite another early playoff exit against a tough opponent, the Toronto Maple Leafs saw great success last season, both as a team and in regards to individual results. They set a franchise record in wins and points and Auston Matthews took home the league’s MVP award. While those were...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Should Expect a Better Tatar in 2022-23
In search of some more scoring for the 2021-22 season, the New Jersey Devils signed Tomáš Tatar to a two-year contract last summer worth $4.5 million per year. At the time, signing him was a no-brainer. He was coming off three very strong years with the Montreal Canadiens, where he averaged 24 goals and 62 points per 82 games. He seemed like a good bet to add scoring depth, but his first season in New Jersey didn’t go as planned.
