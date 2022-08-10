JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, August 13th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in racing action for Back to School Night presented by the University of Jamestown! The University of Jamestown Football Team will be hosting a 50/50 raffle and providing a bunch of backpacks for our junior race fans with school supplies for the night. We have a lot of tight points battles as we enter the last few weeks of points racing. Come out on Saturday night for a bunch of great racing and back to school prizes.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO