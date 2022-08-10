Read full article on original website
University of Jamestown Block Party A Staple Event
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown is returning their 14th Annual Block Party on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A longtime event, the community bash celebrates the return of students and welcomes new students as part of their orientation week. Peyton Piatz is UJ Student Body President and an...
James River Humane Society Opens To Public Sundays
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – To eliminate stress on the volunteers and animals, the James River Humane Society made the decision to close to the public in 2020. Since then, the shelter has operated on a appointment only basis to conduct adoptions. Board Member Jay Nitchske says as the pandemic has slowly waned, they’ve made the decision to ramp up their open hours to just Sundays at this time.
Jamestown 107.1 Fall Sports Preview – Brian Mistro
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – With less than two weeks to go until one of the oldest rivalries in college football reignites at Hansen Stadium, the University of Jamestown is preparing to take on Valley City State. August 25th marks the start of another season for Jimmie football. Head coach...
Back to School Race Night – August 13th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, August 13th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in racing action for Back to School Night presented by the University of Jamestown! The University of Jamestown Football Team will be hosting a 50/50 raffle and providing a bunch of backpacks for our junior race fans with school supplies for the night. We have a lot of tight points battles as we enter the last few weeks of points racing. Come out on Saturday night for a bunch of great racing and back to school prizes.
Suspect in Jamestown standoff formally charged
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man at the center of an armed standoff in Jamestown is now facing charges in Stutsman County. 41-year-old Kevin Gene Garnica is facing three felony charges and three class A misdemeanors. Charges include terrorizing, felonious restraint, preventing arrest, and three drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine.
One Injured In Single Vehicle Accident
A Waterloo, Ontario man was injured in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Barnes County, North Dakota. According to the Highway Patrol, the 73 year old was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when the rear tire was punctured. The man, whose name has not been released, lost control while attempting to slow to the shoulder, and laid down on its side the 2007 Honda. He was transported to Valley City hospital after suffering apparent non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, reported just before 7pm.
Man charged with misdemeanors and felonies for Jamestown standoff
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – A man who engaged police in a five-hour standoff in Jamestown last week has been charged. 41-year-old Kevin Garnica is facing three felony charges and three misdemeanors. Charges include terrorizing, felonious restraint, preventing arrest, and three drug-related charges including methamphetamine possession. Police say...
Local Boy Scout Completes Eagle Scout Project
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 14 year-old Zach Hanson can now add Eagle Scout service project to his list of accomplishments with Boy Scout Troop 163. The project is one of the final pieces of accomplishing the highest honor in scouting. A scout must demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community.
Charges filed against ND man in police standoff
Multiple charges have been filed against a Jamestown man involved in a five-hour-long standoff with police last Thursday. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Garnica faces felony charges of terrorizing, felonious restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia… plus misdemeanor charges of preventing arrest and two drug-related crimes. Jamestown police say Garnica barricaded himself...
St. John’s Academy 3rd Graders Publish Book
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – St. John’s Academy teacher Tamara Gapinski’s 3rd Grade classroom is now full of published illustrators after an extensive project has led to the publication of “Goodnight Jamestown.”. Gapinski says the students were inspired after she read a book titled “Goodnight Houston” that...
