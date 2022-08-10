ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Monstrous crimes demand a reckoning': Deal man, 86, sentenced for sexual abuse of girl

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

An 86-year-old Deal man who sexually abused a girl for years more than a decade ago avoided jail, but must pay $134,000 in restitution and will remain under parole supervision as a Megan's Law sex offender throughout his life, authorities said.

Hal Sitt was sentenced at the end of July by Superior Court Judge Jill O'Malley, sitting in Freehold, after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual contact. O'Malley ordered Sitt to serve five years probation.

The sex crimes against the child began about 25 years ago, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Wednesday.

Deal and Ocean Township police, and the Special Victim's Bureau of the Prosecutor's Office investigated, finding that Sitt abused the girl at various times starting in about 1997 and ending in 2008 while the victim was younger than 18. He touched her sexually and had her do the same to him at his home in Deal and a park in Ocean Township, Linskey said.

He was arrested in April 2021.

“For many victims of sexual abuse, the passage of time does little to ease the life-altering damage that they suffered," Linskey said in a statement. "We hope that the resolution of this case sends a clear message to perpetrators and victims alike: it doesn’t matter how long ago the abuse occurred, or what age the defendant is now – such monstrous crimes demand a reckoning,”

The plea deal was reached with the victim's input, Linskey said.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, local issues and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'Monstrous crimes demand a reckoning': Deal man, 86, sentenced for sexual abuse of girl

