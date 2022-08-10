ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackie Walorski likely to be honored with name on VA building in Mishawaka

By Ed Semmler, South Bend Tribune
The Indiana congressional delegation has introduced a bipartisan resolution to name the Department of Veteran Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

Walorski was killed in a head-on traffic accident Aug. 3 on Indiana 19 just south of Wakarusa while returning from a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Claypool. Also killed in the accident were two others in the same car ― two Walorski staffers, Zach Potts, 27, and Emma Thomson, 28 ― and the driver of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56.

Thursday: Rep. Jackie Walorski funeral procession route detailed

Walorski, 58, has served Indiana's 2nd district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013.

“Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms, a role in which she championed important reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of services for our nation’s military veterans and the lives of veteran constituents at home,” according to a release from Republiclan Rep. Jim Banks, who represents the 3rd district in the northeast portion of the state.

Today: Late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski honored as family receives visitors

Along with the entire Indiana delegation, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, ranking member Michael McCaul and Rep. Ann Wagner joined this legislation as original co-sponsors.

“I can think of a no more fitting tribute than to name a VA facility in Indiana’s 2nd district after my friend Rep. Jackie Walorski,” Banks added. “Jackie fought tirelessly to serve veterans in her district and renaming this facility in her honor ensures Rep. Walorski’s legacy of public service will live on for a long time to come.”

Walorski worked with former Sen. Joe Donnelly, now ambassador to the Holy See, to secure a new 89,000-square-foot VA facility for veterans in the region. After many years in South Bend, the VA opened the $38 million facility in Mishawaka in 2017 near St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in order to improve and expand services for local veterans.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Jackie Walorski likely to be honored with name on VA building in Mishawaka

