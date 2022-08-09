Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Watch: Joe Burrow Does Sprints With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Other Bengals Teammates
The 25-year-old is still recovering from an appendectomy
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
Yardbarker
Ja’Marr Chase Is A Walking Highlight At Bengals Camp
It didn’t take long for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to introduce himself to the league. Aside from helping the squad to a stint at Super Bowl LVI, he also broke Justin Jefferson‘s record for most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,455. Chase also had...
Fantasy Impact: Rookies to Watch in Thursday Night’s Week 1 Preseason Games
Wan’Dale Robinson and Treylon Burks highlight the list of rookies to keep an eye on in Preseason Week 1.
NFL・
Cardinals Preseason Opener Bold Predictions: Big Day Coming for Isabella?
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Bengals to open the preseason, so what does AllCardinals expect to see?
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Expecting Most Cincinnati Bengals Starters to Sit
The Arizona Cardinals will sit most of their starters in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. It appears the Bengals will do the same. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday to not expect "key guys" to play in the exhibition. "I’m not going to define it for...
Kyler Murray's playcalling debut doesn't lead to points, first downs
The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-23 Friday night at Paycor Stadium to kick off their preseason. They scored five touchdowns, including three in the first half, all without the play of Kyler Murray. Murray, though was involved, as he took over playcalling responsibilities in the fourth quarter. It...
Comments / 0