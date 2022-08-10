ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Applicants invited to meeting Thursday on city funding available for senior citizens programs

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUSO_0hBvHn7m00

Programs and organizations helping Amarillo senior citizens are invited to apply for funding through the city of Amarillo's Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) now through September.

According to a news release, a meeting for applicants is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the PARD offices, 509 S. Johnson St. Potential applicants are encouraged to contact the COA Purchasing Department to receive a copy of the application by calling (806) 378-3028.

Amarillo City Council designated $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for eligible services and programs serving senior citizens within the Amarillo community, the release says.

PARD will be facilitating a Request for Applications (RFA) from eligible nonprofit organizations providing programming and services to senior citizens (ages 50 and above) within the Amarillo community.

Applications are due to the COA Purchasing Department by 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. The minimum funding request per application is $50,000. Eligibility requirements include 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations within city limits that support senior services as allowed under ARPA rules.

For more information, contact the COA Purchasing Dept at 806-378-3028 or by email at purchasing2@amarillo.gov.

Also for more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to Host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Officials Silent on Cancelled Public Hearings

As we reported yesterday, the City of Amarillo has cancelled public hearings on the city’s budget and tax rate for the upcoming 2022/2023 fiscal year. The Amarillo Pioneer today reached out to Mayor Ginger Nelson, City Manager Jared Miller, City Secretary Stephanie Coggins, and Communications Manager David Henry for more information.
The Amarillo Pioneer

Public Hearings on Amarillo Tax Rate & Budget Cancelled

According to public notices on the City of Amarillo website, the public hearings on the city’s 2022/2023 budget and tax hike scheduled for August 16th and August 19th have been cancelled. The hearings were scheduled by Amarillo City Council during last Tuesday’s meeting. The public hearing on the...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High Plains Food Bank receives more than $69k from Jane Phillips Society

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers with the High Plains Food Bank, the Jane Phillips Society is expected to present a memorial gift of more than $69,000 during a Thursday event, which will help the organization purchase a new box truck for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. “The Jane Phillips National Memorial Fund’s generous […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Region 16 announces 2 teachers named 2022 Teacher of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teacher of the year for 2022. Tiffany Ryals from Amarillo ISD was named Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2022. Tricia Shay from Borger ISD was named Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2022. This year’s winners will...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Developers break ground for The Commons at St. Anthony’s project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to event organizers, project developers are expected to host a groundbreaking for a new senior living apartment complex on northwest 7th Avenue on Friday morning. As noted by released information and in previous reporting by MyHighPlains.com, the City of Amarillo came to an agreement with Crossroads Housing Corporation in June […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#City Limits#Pard#Amarillo City Council#American#The Coa Purchasing Dept
agdaily.com

New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

River Road ISD hires another School Resource Officer to solidify safety on campuses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the first day of school approaches River Road ISD is putting student safety first by adding a new School Resource Officer. “School Resource Officers actually walk the halls and talk to these kids and build relationships,” says Brandon Weldon, School Resource Officer, River Road ISD. “The job of the School Resource Officers is to pick up on the little cues that might be out of the ordinary and just to provide an overall sense of security.”
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Larry Lease

Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
abc7amarillo.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews respond to 2-alarm Tuesday fire on North Jefferson Street

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify the department which provided the information regarding Tuesday evening’s fire. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Tuesday night two-alarm fire that caused “significant damage” to a building in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street. According to the department, firefighters responded […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy