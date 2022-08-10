Applicants invited to meeting Thursday on city funding available for senior citizens programs

Programs and organizations helping Amarillo senior citizens are invited to apply for funding through the city of Amarillo's Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) now through September.

According to a news release, a meeting for applicants is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the PARD offices, 509 S. Johnson St. Potential applicants are encouraged to contact the COA Purchasing Department to receive a copy of the application by calling (806) 378-3028.

Amarillo City Council designated $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for eligible services and programs serving senior citizens within the Amarillo community, the release says.

PARD will be facilitating a Request for Applications (RFA) from eligible nonprofit organizations providing programming and services to senior citizens (ages 50 and above) within the Amarillo community.

Applications are due to the COA Purchasing Department by 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. The minimum funding request per application is $50,000. Eligibility requirements include 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations within city limits that support senior services as allowed under ARPA rules.

For more information, contact the COA Purchasing Dept at 806-378-3028 or by email at purchasing2@amarillo.gov.

Also for more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov