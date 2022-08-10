ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Tyler mayor calls proposed city budget 'investment in people'

TYLER, Texas — As leaders unveiled the city's proposed 2023 budget Wednesday, the City of Tyler said it wants to spend a little extra to make residents' life better. City infrastructure is one of the items the city is prioritizing for this upcoming fiscal year. Among other priorities are public safety and employee retention.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses

LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
CBS19

How does Guardian Plan work in East Texas schools?

TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Morning fire destroys 2-story house in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — At around 7:30 a.m., Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane. Two people were trapped in the second story of the house and were able to jump to safety before the fire department arrived on the scene, said Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
CBS19

Tyler ISD installs over 70 vape detectors at campuses

TYLER, Texas — In an effort to end vaping on its campuses, Tyler ISD has installed more than 70 vape detectors at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center. Additional vape detectors are set to be added to the middle schools this year. These devices were included in the bond to fund the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Are East Texans concerned about safety in the upcoming school year?

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — As many students approach their first day back in school, some parents might feel uneasy after the school shooting in Uvalde in May that killed 19 children and two adults. The fear of going back to school and starting a new semester may be impacting...
CBS19

Tyler ISD board approves Guardian Plan

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD board of trustees approved the Guardian Plan, allowing district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings and at school-related events, last week. “The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more

LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
CBS19

Gas leak causes road closure in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas — A gas leak in Gladewater has caused a road closure Friday afternoon. According to the city of Gladewater, Lafayette between Willow and Briar Cove is closed for a gas line leak. The fire department is on the scene alongside the gas company.
GLADEWATER, TX
CBS19

Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

