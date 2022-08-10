Read full article on original website
Tyler mayor calls proposed city budget 'investment in people'
TYLER, Texas — As leaders unveiled the city's proposed 2023 budget Wednesday, the City of Tyler said it wants to spend a little extra to make residents' life better. City infrastructure is one of the items the city is prioritizing for this upcoming fiscal year. Among other priorities are public safety and employee retention.
Tyler council OK's upgrades for over 2 miles of sewer lines in north end
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council approved a $4 million contract to upgrade about two miles of the city's sewer system in the north end during its Wednesday morning meeting. Through the contract with A.E. Shull and Company, upgrades will include constructing about 4,748 linear feet of 15-inch...
157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses
LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
Longview ISD bus drivers meet students along routes ahead of 1st day of school
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD bus drivers went the extra mile Saturday morning. Chairo Harris-Kenney is a bus driver for Longview ISD and she’s often the first face kids see when they head to school. She’s been driving kids and watching them grow up for 10 years!
Spring Hill ISD's new school year begins with additional safety measures in place
LONGVIEW, Texas — The start of a new school year continues for many school districts across East Texas. Spring Hill Primary School had its first day of school Thursday with about 500 new and returning students on campus. "We're excited to see our new kiddos, those new and those...
Smith County commissioners call for November bond election to fund proposed courthouse
TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday morning to put a $179 million bond for a new courthouse and parking garage on the Nov. 8 ballot. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran called for the bond, which was then approved through the commissioners' approval in a 4 to 1 vote. Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips was the lone opposition.
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
How does Guardian Plan work in East Texas schools?
TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
Morning fire destroys 2-story house in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — At around 7:30 a.m., Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane. Two people were trapped in the second story of the house and were able to jump to safety before the fire department arrived on the scene, said Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
TXDOT: Truck carrying chickens overturns in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A truck carrying chickens has overturned in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the crash occurred on US 287 N., just north of Farm-to-Market Road 860. Both lanes are blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution when in the area and...
Slow down, phone down. Officers remind drivers to stay vigilant in school zones.
TYLER, Texas — With some schools already in session and more starting next week, it's time to remind drivers to slow down for the safety of students. Residential areas with high pedestrian such as New Copeland and Shiloh Road, will have an increased police presence to crack down on those violating posted speed limits in school zones.
MASTER YOUR GARDEN: Garden safety tips while working in the heat
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — CBS19 is proud to partner with the Smith County Master Gardeners for our new 'Master Your Garden' series. In week three, Master Gardener Andie Rathbone shares the importance of staying in tune with your body while tending to your garden. While heat-related illnesses and deaths...
Tyler ISD installs over 70 vape detectors at campuses
TYLER, Texas — In an effort to end vaping on its campuses, Tyler ISD has installed more than 70 vape detectors at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center. Additional vape detectors are set to be added to the middle schools this year. These devices were included in the bond to fund the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.
Are East Texans concerned about safety in the upcoming school year?
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — As many students approach their first day back in school, some parents might feel uneasy after the school shooting in Uvalde in May that killed 19 children and two adults. The fear of going back to school and starting a new semester may be impacting...
Tyler ISD board approves Guardian Plan
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD board of trustees approved the Guardian Plan, allowing district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings and at school-related events, last week. “The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and...
Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more
LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
City of Overton water customers asked to boil water after 6" water line break
OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton public water system customers are asked to boil their water after a 6" water line break on FM 323, near JW Green. The city says the water storage tank has run dry causing the distribution system to lose pressure. "The Texas Commission on...
Gas leak causes road closure in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas — A gas leak in Gladewater has caused a road closure Friday afternoon. According to the city of Gladewater, Lafayette between Willow and Briar Cove is closed for a gas line leak. The fire department is on the scene alongside the gas company.
Tyler ranked as one of the best cities for pets in the U.S.
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022, and is not related to the story. Raise your paws and wag your tails, East Texas owners, Tyler was ranked one of the best cities in the United States to own a pet!. In a...
Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
