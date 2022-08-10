Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
cbs4local.com
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
cbs4local.com
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
El Paso man arrested, accused of pointing shotgun at man in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of pointing a shotgun at another man in central El Paso on Wednesday. Officers arrested 30-year-old Jesus Manuel Vigil. The incident took place at the 3000 block of Keltner. According to investigators, Vigil pointed a shotgun at the...
cbs4local.com
Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
cbs4local.com
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
cbs4local.com
Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
El Paso woman accused of burglarizing home, driving stolen vehicle into another home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen car into home after burglarizing a separate home, El Paso police stated. Divine Tarin, 22, of El Paso was arrested on Sunday in the 11000 block of Vere Leasure Drive in east El Paso. Tarin...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces PD search for man accused of shooting that killed 1, hurt another at Super 8
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police have identified a man they believe shot and killed a 35-year-old man and injured another at a hotel Wednesday. Investigators believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is responsible for the shooting that left Eddie Carbajal dead and a 24-year-old man injured, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
cbs4local.com
2 teens arrested in connection to 15 burglaries in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two teens have been arrested and accused of being involved in 15 burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez and a 16-year-old juvenile. They were taken into custody on August 3. Over the month of July from July 6 - through...
cbs4local.com
Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
cbs4local.com
Migrants sent to hospital after SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants inside of an SUV were injured after the SUV crashed into a restaurant in west El Paso Wednesday morning. A white large SUV crashed into the Italian Como's restaurant along Mesa Street near Waymore Drive. Police said the driver of the SUV is...
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol says migrant crash in west El Paso considered 'bailout' incident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol officials said the crash involving migrants in west El Paso on Thursday is considered a "bailout" incident. El Paso police officials said what started as a routine traffic stop resulted in a driver crashing into Como’s Italian Restaurant along Mesa.
cbs4local.com
LIST: Events canceled, postponed due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple events in El Paso and Cd. Juarez have been canceled or postponed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent violence in Juarez. If you have an event that is being postponed or canceled due to the violence in Juarez, send an email to elpaso-assignmentsdesk@sbgtv.com to let us know.
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
cbs4local.com
One person suffers injuries after a motorcycle and car crash
El Paso, TEXAS — Police were seen by KFOX14/CBS4 crews on scene responding to an accident that left one person injured in west El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department. According to an officer on scene, the motorcyclist is still breathing but they are unaware of the...
cbs4local.com
Crash involving semitruck reported at 1-10 and Talbot
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported at I-10 at Talbot on Thursday. Officials said no injuries were reported. It's unclear when the area will reopen. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to...
cbs4local.com
WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
Comments / 0