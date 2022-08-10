ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez

EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
2 teens arrested in connection to 15 burglaries in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two teens have been arrested and accused of being involved in 15 burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez and a 16-year-old juvenile. They were taken into custody on August 3. Over the month of July from July 6 - through...
Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
LIST: Events canceled, postponed due to violence in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple events in El Paso and Cd. Juarez have been canceled or postponed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent violence in Juarez. If you have an event that is being postponed or canceled due to the violence in Juarez, send an email to elpaso-assignmentsdesk@sbgtv.com to let us know.
One person suffers injuries after a motorcycle and car crash

El Paso, TEXAS — Police were seen by KFOX14/CBS4 crews on scene responding to an accident that left one person injured in west El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department. According to an officer on scene, the motorcyclist is still breathing but they are unaware of the...
Crash involving semitruck reported at 1-10 and Talbot

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported at I-10 at Talbot on Thursday. Officials said no injuries were reported. It's unclear when the area will reopen. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to...
WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
