Clay County, FL

The Clay County Library System expands its digital content collection

By Lucia Viti
 3 days ago
Clay County — The Clay County Library System expands its digital content collection to include thousands of national, regional, and local newspapers and newswires such as the Associated Press and Reuters as well as web content the likes of videos, blogs, and articles from around the globe.

“Our public libraries now offer instant and unlimited web-based access to tens of millions of articles and video clips from local, state, regional, national, and international news sources,” said Clay County’s Chairman of the Board Wayne Bolla said in a recent press release. “Industry professionals, researchers, employers, job seekers, educators, and students can access current and historical content specific to their needs and all in one place.”

According to the press release, Clay County library card holders can read current and past editions of the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal online. Readers can also log into NewsBank inc., a database resource that provides archives of media publications including a comprehensive global collection of reliable news sources covering a wide array of topics and issues.

To access the new collection, visit https://www.claycountygov.com/community/library . The landing page features select local titles including The Florida Times-Union and The Gainesville Sun plusnational titles like USA Today. Under the America’s News link, suggested topics includes business and economics, jobs and careers, sports, health, and education.

Readers can also search over 12,000 titles spanning a wide variety of subjects.

“Our library system is constantly seeking new ways to support learning, enhance research, and help develop critical thinking skills for adults and children,” said Director of Library Services Karen Walker. “With this new community asset, library cardholders can have any time access to wide-ranging informational and educational resources, anywhere there is an internet connection.”

Library cards are free for all Clay County residents and property owners. A valid Florida driver’s license or government-issued ID card is required. The photo ID must have a current address.

Clay County public libraries offer a variety of programs and events, community resources, access to meeting rooms, and creative spaces, and thousands of books, DVDs, and music collections for all ages.

