RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina's capital city say six youths were shot at a nightclub. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys ages 12 to 17 who were injured when a fight broke out late Friday. But the department said they were all expected to survive.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO