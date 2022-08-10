ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Ready for pumpkin spice? Dunkin’ launching fall menu

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AljV_0hBvH2v000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is still summer, but the flavors of fall are just around the corner.

If you are craving pumpkin spice, Dunkin’ announced that it is launching its fall menu on Aug. 17.

Customers can choose from Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery items, and Maple Sugar Bacon.

Oklahoma 9-year-old dies after UTV accident

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we’re falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin’.”

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew pairs the slow-steeped cold brew with brown sugar and warm fall spices. It is then topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte joins sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices with a classic latte. It is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration

Dunkin is also introducing the new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which is Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee mixed with a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clearpublicist.com

Regional entrepreneur opens salon for children in Norman | Information

Norman entrepreneur Kyle Allison and his wife, Amanda, have opened a area for children to get haircuts in a enjoyable atmosphere just in time for the return to university. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 3451 36th Ave. NW, opened in Norman final week, with a ribbon reducing Thursday. The company...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
okctalk.com

OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Really excited to see how this turns out! Another great place to have a live camera set up for people to watch. @Pete, is that something you can relay to the powers at be?. Construction cameras are up to the contractor. In this case, it's Manhattan and they don't do...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pumpkin Spice#Restaurant Info#Maple Sugar#Food Drink#Utv#Nutty Pumpkin Coffee
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy