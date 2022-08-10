Read full article on original website
Olen Engram Jessie
Olen Engram Jessie, 94, of Glasgow, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility. He was born in Edmonton, KY on July 12, 1928, to the late Olen “Buck” Jessie and Zula Katherine Janes Jessie. Olen was a self-employed Truck Driver for over 50 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of the Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Sharon Ann Williams
Sharon Ann Williams was born July 12, 1954 in Louisville, KY to her parents Deloris Marie Marshall Harris and Emmitt Williams. She entered peace Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. Sharon Ann Williams was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She loved to dance and make you...
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis of the Grab Community of Green County, son of the late Verman Cook Ennis and Virgie Alice Trowbridge Ennis, was born on Thursday, October 21, 1948 in Green County and departed this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 73 years, 9 months, and 20 days of age.
Vivian Florine Bragg
Vivian Florine Bragg, 96 of Edmonton passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was born November 23, 1925 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Albion Vivant Faull and Hazel Faull. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Randolph Wilson Bragg. A son, Benjamin Bragg. Siblings, Patricia Robinette, Virginia Runyon and John Faull.
William Gayle “Bill” Thomas
William Gayle “Bill” Thomas, 70, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born September 23, 1951, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late William Paul Thomas and Virginia Lee Grooms Thomas. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Glasgow...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
Logo recommendation to head to mayor for approval
GLASGOW — A Tennessee-based marketing and branding firm is expected to reveal later this month a complete branding and identity package created for the city of Glasgow. The presentation was expected by late May, but additional work continued through most of the summer. Steve Chandler, the owner of Chandlerthinks, began work last summer on the project and is expected to reveal his work at an Aug. 22 meeting of the city council.
KYTC: Cumberland Expressway ramp closures begin this week
GLASGOW — Ramp closures will begin Sunday as crews continue work along the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway in Barren and Metcalfe counties. The closures are planned from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will occur beginning Sunday, Aug. 14. Detours to the next interchange will be in place, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest
James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia. Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
Committee to select new logo, forward to Glasgow Council for approval
GLASGOW — Members of a city committee will meet Thursday to review logos developed as a part of a branding package for city government. Three logos will be considered by the Strategic Planning Committee of the Glasgow City Council. The logos were developed by Franklin, Tenn.-based branding and marketing company Chandlerthinks. View the final three logos here.
