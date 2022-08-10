ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln Ready For 2022 Football Season

Head Coach Greg Enz is very optimistic about his Shipbuilders football team as he starts his 4th year at Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Enz told Seehafer News he has the largest group of upperclassmen on the squad since he’s been here, including 16 starters, and, he says it starts with the offensive line.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Mariners To Host Kenosha In NLFL Semifinal Playoffs

Tonight in local semi-pro football, the Manitowoc County Mariners play host to the Kenosha Cougars in the semifinal round of the Northern Lights Football League. Kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. this evening (August 13th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. The Mariners enter play with the #3 seed while the visitors...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Lookouts Stop Bandits in Championship Series Opener

In local amateur baseball last night, it was Game 1 of the best-of-3 Shoreland League Championship Series. The Ashwaubenon Lookouts bested the Manitowoc Bandits 3-1 at Joannes Park in Green Bay. The Bandits need a win Friday (August 12th) and again Saturday night at Walsh Field in Two Rivers to...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Major Softball/Volleyball Tournament Happening Now in Kellnersville

There is a three-day softball and volleyball tournament going on today in Kellnersville. We spoke with one of the event organizers who revealed that the Patty’s Lounge Tournament has been a yearly tradition since 1983, and this year’s rendition features 18 separate teams. Play actually began in the...
KELLNERSVILLE, WI
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
seehafernews.com

Donald F. Karstaedt

Donald F. Karstaedt, age 90, a rural Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life early Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Manitowoc. Donny was born on May 11, 1932 in the town of Meeme, son of the late Otto and Ida (Heckman) Karstaedt. On June 20, 1959 he married the former Judith Waack at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Donny was employed as a moulder at both the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and Grey Iron Foundry. Donny enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, dancing, and traveling. Donny along with his wife Judy were members of the Happy Hoppers Dance Club for many years.
MANITOWOC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Major land purchase puts wheels in motion for Kaukauna Area School District referendum

KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna Area School District has moved forward with a major land purchase that likely will lead to a multi-million dollar referendum. The board at its July 25 meeting voted 6-0 to authorize the administration to use up to $3.5 million of its reserve funds to purchase about 140 acres of the Welhouse property near the current high school for $3.5 million dollars.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

City Of Manitowoc Announces Street Reconstruction

The Manitowoc Engineering Department is alerting motorists to several major street reconstruction projects, starting Monday (August 15th). Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel explains that Kellner Street, between Fleetwood Drive and Menasha Avenue, will be partially closed throughout the project, with the street completely reopened to traffic around October 28th. The...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned

WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
WEST BEND, WI
KFIL Radio

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Limestone Shipments Remain Strong for the Port of Green Bay

Limestone imports continued to lead the way for the Port of Green Bay which saw total cargo shipments of 222,842 tons in July. Port tonnage has reached 834,828 tons this season through July, about 5% ahead of the year-to-date total from last year. Domestic limestone imports reached 77,787 tons in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
SUAMICO, WI
seehafernews.com

Burger Set For Christening And Open House Saturday

A Manitowoc boatbuilder that can trace its roots back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln will again be a focal point of attention tomorrow (August 13th). Ron Cleveringa, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Burger Boat, says they’re excited to open up the shipyard so the community can see what they do at 1811 Spring Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen ‪in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
APPLETON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE

