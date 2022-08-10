Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film. The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee. An open casting call will be held […]
City of Asylum/Pittsburgh co-founder injured in Salman Rushdie attack
Supporters are wishing a speedy recovery for Henry Reese, co-founder of the City of Asylum/Pittsburgh, who was injured Friday along with noted writer Salman Rushdie in an attack at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. According to New York state police, Reese, 73, was moderating a planned lecture by...
My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists
Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
Fans pack North Shore for first of 3 big weekend concerts
PITTSBURGH — Billy Joel's Thursday night performance kicked off an eventful weekend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. “I’ve been excited. I’ve been playing the playlist all night, all day, all week, all month,” Gary Garbaczik said.
Scott Blasey Highlights ‘Music From The Mound’
One of Pittsburgh’s iconic singers will be coming to Butler tomorrow night. Scott Blasey of The Clarks highlights this year’s “Music from the Mound” at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and features at least 10 different breweries,...
Here’s how you can see Metallica at their Pa. concert this week
Heavy metal group Metallica is performing only two stadium shows this summer, and one of them happens to be in Pennsylvania. The group behind hits such as “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven” will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will also be performing.
Busy weekend on Pittsburgh's North Shore with three big concerts and Steelers game
PITTSBURGH — It’s a busy weekend in Pittsburgh with three concerts happening in four days at PNC Park and a Steelers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium. 100,000 people expected at PNC Park: Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. Billy Joel will perform at...
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead
Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway. It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar. Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop. The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley. Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle. The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.
Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
Where is Pittsburgh’s only statue of Andrew Carnegie?
With his name emblazoned on the city’s most venerated institutions from libraries and museums to Carnegie Mellon University, Andrew Carnegie’s legacy permeates Pittsburgh. This is why it’s surprising that there’s no public Carnegie statue in Pittsburgh. There’s a Carnegie bas-relief likeness on the Midtown Towers, but...
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
American Airlines announces cuts, impacting hundreds of flights out of Pittsburgh this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — American Airlines announced it’s reducing its flight schedule this holiday season by cutting almost a third of its outgoing flights this November out of Pittsburgh. Some passengers are really disappointed. “I do a lot of traveling during the holidays. I do a lot of...
The Washington County Fair opens Saturday with something fun for everyone
Are you looking for something fun for the whole family? Look no further than the annual Washington County Fair from Saturday through Aug. 20. For its 224th year, the fair will be bigger and better than ever, with daily concerts, main events, livestock auctions, a midway carnival and a new beer, wine and spirits festival.
Isolated showers return Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased this afternoon and will remain with us as we head through the rest of the weekend and into next week. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday, with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Rain should be light, so it should not cause major problems for Metallica Sunday evening and PNC Park. Shower chances stick around to start the week with highs about 10 degrees cooler than normal in the lower 70s. We will enter a warming trend late week as clouds finally break and clear.
Staff Picks: Favorite Dining Spots on Campus
Welcome to campus! Whether you’re a nervous freshman or returning student, the choice of food on campus is endless and sometimes intimidating. With so many options to choose from, we wanted to let you know our staff’s favorite dining spots that you can try out and hopefully make one of your favorites too.
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment
Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
