Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
wktn.com
Four Ladies Represent Hardin County at Dolly Parton Imagination Library Luncheon
There were around 1000 people who attended the Ohio Statewide Celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Luncheon in Columbus this week. Representing Hardin County were: Beccy Ramsey, Karen Moore, Stacey Hensley & Annetta Holmes. Dolly Parton was presented a quilt with blocks created by each county. Hardin County’s block...
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for April 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,225,000; 3 Bottomley Crescent; New Albany; Ian & Jenni Kieninger from W. John & Beth M. Pritchard. 2. $1,950,000; 192...
Urbana Citizen
Long day at the fair
Everly Powell, 8, sleeps with her feeder Walter after a long day of shows at the Champaign County Fair. Today is the final day of the fair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
peakofohio.com
Ribbon cutting held at new wedding venue
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Honey Birch Farm on Thursday. This is the former Markin Farm outside of Bellefontaine. The new owners have transformed the area into an event/wedding venue. Honey Birch will host an open house on Sunday, August 21, from 11:00-2:00. The...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Vermont quarry visit shows origin of Mount Gilead Victory Shaft
MOUNT GILEAD- A heavy piece of grey and white granite from Barre, Vermont now has a home at the Morrow County History Center in Mount Gilead. Thanks to the efforts of Jason Brooke the story of the Victory Shaft Monument on the square has come full circle with the history of its origin at a quarry in Vermont.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Elizabeth and Spencer Smith
Sept. 11, 2021 | When Elizabeth Arentz sat down in theater class on her first day of high school in 2008, she was ready to learn. Her teacher made a joke about the seating chart and who would have to sit next to the “class troublemaker”—Spencer Smith. Elizabeth thought to herself, “please don’t make me sit next to him,” but it wasn’t long before she was wishing otherwise, she says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
wktn.com
Extension Rainfall Report for July
Hardin County – During the month of July, Extension rainfall reporters recorded an average of 5.54 inches of rain in Hardin County. Last year, the average rainfall for July was 4.25 inches. Madelyn Lowery in Cessna Township received 6.55 inches of rain for the month, the most of any of the township sites. The least rain in July, 4.49 inches, was collected in Taylor Creek Township by Silver Creek Supply.
richlandsource.com
Updated: R&D Excavating of Crestline says 'We are ready' for Westinghouse
MANSFIELD -- David Barnhart said he and Ryan Lykins are prepared for Westinghouse, one of the biggest jobs in their four-year old company's history. "We're ready for it," said the co-owner of R&D Excavating of Crestline, which on Thursday was awarded a nearly $4 million contract to demolish and remediate one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Road expansions underway as Columbus prepares for Intel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New Albany has begun making changes to the city to prepare for Intel to build two semiconductor plants in the area. Josh Poland, public information officer for the city of New Albany, said there's a reason the multinational technology company chose the area to set roots: It's a place based around strategic planning, he said.
WTOL-TV
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 3, 2022. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote...
wktn.com
Obituary for Margaret Mae Lee
Margaret Mae Lee, 76 of Dunkirk passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born in Tulsa, OK on January 23, 1946. Margaret is survived by her children; Catherine “Cathy” (Dave) Keller of Forest, Edward “Eddie” (Angie) Lee of Collinsville, OK, Loucretia (Brian) Clawson of Kenton and Amanda (Jason) Fennell of Tulsa, OK. She is also survived by her brother Robert Anderson of Owasso, OK and sisters; Audrey King of Tulsa, OK and Carolyn (Jerry) Bubp of Verdigris, OK, eight grandchildren; Dustin (Danielle) Poland, Ashley (Tom) Shaheen, J.T. Lee, Jenna Lee, Brett Clawson, Alex Clawson, Brentley Fennell, Chance Fennell and five great grandchildren, Isaiah Poland, Lillian Poland, Joseph Poland, Alyvia Shaheen and Mason Shaheen. Margaret was a very loving and caring person. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bingo, crafts and was a wonderful artist. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM Tuesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Margaret to the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
sent-trib.com
Full crowd expected at championship
The roar of tractor engines is returning to Bowling Green for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championship. The tractor pull is located at the Wood County Fairgrounds and will be hosted Thursday-Saturday. This will be the second year the tractor pull returns since the pandemic, but it will be the...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
foodsafetynews.com
A growing cluster of E. coli cases is reported by local health department in Ohio
Ohio’s Wood County is experiencing an uptick in E. coli cases. The Wood County Health Department reports three years of E. coli cases have occurred just during the past week. Health Commissioner Ben Robison told the Wood County Board of Health on Thursday that 16 known cases of E....
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
Comments / 0