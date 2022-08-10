Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
New team lineup for WCPO 9 sales show ‘Cincy Lifestyle’
The WCPO 9 weekday lifestyle show, “Cincy Lifestyle,” is excited to announce the promotion of Pete Scalia to full-time host and to introduce two new members of the hosting team.
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
This weekend is bringing mostly beautiful weather, the Bengals' first preseason game in Paycor stadium and tons of other events going on throughout the Tri-State to enjoy.
linknky.com
Voices of NKY: Rhys Watkins
Welcome to Voices of NKY, a weekly video series in which we talk to one person from Northern Kentucky to find out what makes them tick. This week, we meet Rhys Watkins, who lives and works in Newport. He owns Flow Koffee and Kombucha, which is the largest draft organic kombucha bar in the Cincinnati area, Watkins said.
Lounge Acts: Hip-hop duo Sons of Silverton champion 'Cincinnati dopeness'
“Silverton’s a place, just like Brooklyn is a place.” That's the message at the heart of Sons of Silverton’s music.
WKRC
The Carnegie to premiere a musical based on a Cincinnati bootlegger
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Carnegie in Covington has had a jam-packed summer of art and theatre. And season isn't over. The theatre is premiering a new musical called "George Remus". It tells the story of one of Cincinnati's most infamous bootleggers. Michael Sherman plays the titular George Remus and Maggie Perrino is the theatre director at the Carnegie.
WKRC
Local man with cerebral palsy makes first professional singing debut
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The sound of music can be a powerful thing, and a local man is proving just that. Twenty-one-year-old Braedon Ramer is not letting physical challenges hold him back from taking the stage. This singer made his first professional debut at Grove Park Grille in Anderson Township. Local 12 caught up with him before his big performance.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
WLWT 5
These unique concerts by candlelight are coming to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A new series in Cincinnati is letting you experience music in a unique way: under candlelight. Candlelight Concerts in Cincinnati are taking place at two popular Cincinnati venues, Rhinegeist and The Transept. The hourlong concerts cover music from Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift, Beethoven and more. There are...
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
Cincinnati, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cincinnati. The Wyoming High School football team will have a game with Northwest High School - Cincinnati on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Wyoming High SchoolNorthwest High School - Cincinnati.
Fox 19
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two. The possible names for the hippo are Fritz and Ferguson. The zoo will announce the final decision on Monday, August 15, but you still...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Police Arrest Two People for Aug. 7 Over-the-Rhine Shooting
Cincinnati Police have arrested two people for the Aug. 7 shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Diablo McCoats, 29, and Jarvis Barnes, 34, were arrested this week. It is unclear if investigators were tipped off about their identities after offering a $5,000 reward to the public. Both men are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drop Blake 'The Attorney' Maislin, Other Cincinnati Celebs into Northside Yacht Club Dunk Tank This Weekend
The Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a literal splash this weekend. The landlocked-but-loosely-nautically-themed bar is hosting a day full of celebratory festivities on Aug. 13, including setting up a Cincinnati celebrity dunk tank. For $5 you'll have three chances to throw a ball to drop...
WKRC
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
Award-winning film shot in Lawrenceburg, Indiana to premiere this month
'Indiana Baby', a film that has won a multitude of awards around the world will premiere to the public Thursday, August 18th at the Greendale Cinema.
Heartbreaking, Tragic End to a Family Fishing Vacation in Montana
Very few details have been shared so far about how it might have happened. Perhaps that is because no one was close enough to see what transpired. Or it occurred so quickly that there was no time to react. And it could be a secret that a powerful Montana river may keep.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Big Chicken set to open in Miamisburg
The Big Chicken menu features "a curated taste of Shaquille O'Neal's childhood" including crispy chicken sandwiches, jalapeno slaw and more.
