Cincinnati, OH

linknky.com

Voices of NKY: Rhys Watkins

Welcome to Voices of NKY, a weekly video series in which we talk to one person from Northern Kentucky to find out what makes them tick. This week, we meet Rhys Watkins, who lives and works in Newport. He owns Flow Koffee and Kombucha, which is the largest draft organic kombucha bar in the Cincinnati area, Watkins said.
NEWPORT, KY
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

The Carnegie to premiere a musical based on a Cincinnati bootlegger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Carnegie in Covington has had a jam-packed summer of art and theatre. And season isn't over. The theatre is premiering a new musical called "George Remus". It tells the story of one of Cincinnati's most infamous bootleggers. Michael Sherman plays the titular George Remus and Maggie Perrino is the theatre director at the Carnegie.
WKRC

Local man with cerebral palsy makes first professional singing debut

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The sound of music can be a powerful thing, and a local man is proving just that. Twenty-one-year-old Braedon Ramer is not letting physical challenges hold him back from taking the stage. This singer made his first professional debut at Grove Park Grille in Anderson Township. Local 12 caught up with him before his big performance.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

These unique concerts by candlelight are coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new series in Cincinnati is letting you experience music in a unique way: under candlelight. Candlelight Concerts in Cincinnati are taking place at two popular Cincinnati venues, Rhinegeist and The Transept. The hourlong concerts cover music from Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift, Beethoven and more. There are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two. The possible names for the hippo are Fritz and Ferguson. The zoo will announce the final decision on Monday, August 15, but you still...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Police Arrest Two People for Aug. 7 Over-the-Rhine Shooting

Cincinnati Police have arrested two people for the Aug. 7 shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Diablo McCoats, 29, and Jarvis Barnes, 34, were arrested this week. It is unclear if investigators were tipped off about their identities after offering a $5,000 reward to the public. Both men are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
CINCINNATI, OH

