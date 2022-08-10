Gastonia Toastmasters welcomes new member

The Gastonia Toastmasters Club welcomes new member Brent Jenkins.

Jenkins currently lives in Belmont with wife, Maggie, and children, Ben and Ellie. He is in IT sales. Jenkins joined Toastmasters to learn and grow his communication skills, especially in front of a group of people.

Jenkins is off and running with Toastmasters as he took on the board position for the new year as the club's sergeant-at-arms.

The Gastonia Toastmasters meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Warlick YMCA , 2221 Robinwood Road, Gastonia.

For more information you can visit their website at 5743.toastmastersclubs.org or contact Vice President of Membership Emily LaSalle at 704-609-3890.