ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau primary election: Schremp wins Marathon County clerk of courts race; state Senate and Assembly results

By Emalyn Muzzy, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxOj6_0hBvEj3b00

Wausau-area voters on Tuesday cast ballots in a handful of Republican primaries for state Assembly, state Senate and Marathon County clerk of courts.

The winners of these races will again appear in the Nov. 8 election, where most will face Democratic challengers.

Here are the local primary results:

23rd State Senate District

Jesse James beat challengers Brian Westrate and Sandra Scholz in the Republican primary for the 23rd State Senate District. Incumbent Kathleen Bernier did not seek reelection.

The 23rd District comprises all of Chippewa County and most of Clark County, eastern Dunn and Eau Claire counties, parts of western Marathon County, parts of northwest Wood and Jackson counties and northeast Trempealeau County.

• Jesse James: 10,401 (49.9%)

• Brian Westrate: 7,809 (37.4%)

• Sandra Scholz: 2,651 (12.7%)

29th State Senate District

Cory Tomczyk topped challengers Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in the Republican primary for Wisconsin's 29th Senate District seat. Tomczyk now will face Democratic candidate Bob Look on the November ballot.

Incumbent Jerry Petrowski announced his retirement in March.

The 29th District includes all of Rusk and Taylor counties and parts of Marathon, Sawyer, Clark and Wood counties.

• Cory Tomczyk: 10,419 (43.2%)

• Brent Jacobson: 9,302 (38.5%)

• Jon Kaiser: 4,417 (18.3%)

87th State Assembly District

Incumbent James Edming had an easy victory in Tuesday's primary race over his opponent Michael Bub, winning by more than 2,555 votes in the 87th State Assembly District race.

Edming will now face Democratic challenger Elizabeth Riley on Nov. 8 as she makes her fourth bid for the seat.

The 87th Assembly District comprises all of Rusk and Taylor counties, most of Sawyer County and neighboring municipalities in northwest Marathon County and northwest Clark County.

• James Edming: 6,118 (63.2%)

• Michael Bub: 3,563 (36.8%)

Marathon County clerk of courts

Kelly Schremp easily won the Republican primary for Marathon County clerk of courts Tuesday, defeating challengers Benjamin Seidler and Pam VanOoyen. She will not face a challenger in the November election.

Schremp currently serves as acting clerk of courts for Marathon County, a role she was appointed to in 2021.

• Kelly Schremp: 7,117 (44.4%)

• Benjamin Seidler: 4,720 (29.5%)

• Pam Van Ooyen: 4,184 (26.1%)

MORE NEWS: FireHouse concert on Aug. 24 in downtown Wausau will benefit local food pantries

Emalyn Muzzy is a reporter covering Central Wisconsin. You can contact her at Emuzzy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @EmalynMuzzy.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Some Wausau parking violation fines to double

Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Portion of Hwy 32 will close Monday

ONEIDA AND FOREST COUNTIES - Expect slowdowns on your morning commute while the Wisconsin DOT replaces a portion of WIS 32. Starting Monday a portion of Wisconsin route 32 between Crandon in Forest County and the Oneida County town of Three Lakes will be closed to traffic. Crews will be shutting down the road at 6:00am for a culvert replacement on Scott Creek.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Elections
Marathon County, WI
Elections
County
Marathon County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Wausau, WI
Government
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Wausau, WI
stevenspoint.news

Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results

Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
WausauPilot

Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting

A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Republican Primaries#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Senate District#Tomczyk#Wood#State Assembly
centralwinews.com

Riverhouse has had a long history in downtown Medford

The historic Riverhouse property will soon be torn down and converted into a new space. The building has lived several lives and saw its fair share of owners and guests. The property has been a part of Medford for well over a century and will be severely missed by locals who remember the days when the building was in its prime.
MEDFORD, WI
WSAW

“World’s Largest Barn’ history presenation to be held Thursday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A program to celebrate the history of the World’s Largest Round Barn will be held Thursday night. People can attend in-person at the Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library or online with preregistration. Click here to register. The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Don Felhofer the...
MARSHFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
NEW LONDON, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
onfocus.news

Marshfield is Getting a Jimmy John’s Franchise

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Jimmy John’s is coming to Marshfield, according to a real estate listing. The new dining option will be located in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, across from Weiler’s Convenience Store. Jimmy John’s will occupy Tenant Space “A” , which includes a...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wtaq.com

One Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in New London

NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The New London Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash. A total of five people were injured, including one death. Around 4:25 p.m. Friday, a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line on Highway 45 in New London, said police. The truck then hit two northbound vehicles.
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

575
Followers
283
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy