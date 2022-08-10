ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jonas has another baby in Miami: a canned cocktail made with his ‘secret recipe’

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgLq4_0hBvEiAs00

Joe Jonas has more going on in his life than becoming a dad for the second time.

Soon after his wife, “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, gave birth to their second daughter in Miami, Jonas came out with another baby.

The liquid kind.

Jonas partnered with canned mimosa company Ohza to bring his very own cocktail to life: Fizzy Red Sangria and Fizzy White Sangria are available in Miami now, just in time for the hottest month of all.

“Sangria is my favorite beverage,” said the former boy bander in a release. “I’ve been perfecting my recipes for years serving to friends and family poolside and at any gatherings.”

On social media, Jonas camps it up in a video to introduce his legions of fans to the stuff, made with fruit juice, premium sparkling wine and no added sugar.

“I love sangria, but sometimes it’s difficult to bring everywhere so I invented my own,” he says, dressed as a pirate on the water “It’s convenient and refreshing.”

Beside Whole Foods, the RTD (ready to drink) 12 oz. packs ($9.99 for four) are also sold at GoPuff Liquor & More, Bacchus Liquors and Price Choice Food Market.

For more info: www.Drinkohza.com

