Town Center at Cobb Invites the Community to Monthly Peace of Art Event, Aug. 27
Town Center at Cobb continues its partnership with ARTportunity Knocks for the fifth Peace of Art event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon – 3 p.m. Families and young artists can look forward to live performances by DJ Mecca honoring Naomi Judd, country music and hip-hop music trivia, panel discussions, a hula hoop competition, prizes and more! By celebrating August's peace-filled art initiative, Town Center at Cobb and ARTportunity Knocks continue to encourage the community to focus on self-awareness and maintain positive relationships through art.
Children will learn to build beneficial relationships, gain positive self-awareness and have respect for others through live presentations about leading healthy lifestyles. The event will also include visual art displays, panels addressing healthy behaviors and discussions around peace-related topics.
WHAT: Peace of Art Event at Town Center at Cobb
An ongoing visual and performing arts show with interactive elements, prizes, swag and more
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 27
Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Town Center at Cobb, Center Court
400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30144
HOW: This event is free and open to the public. Those interested in performing can contact Rodney Mullins at rmullins@artportunityknocks.org.
