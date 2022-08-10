ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Town Center at Cobb Invites the Community to Monthly Peace of Art Event, Aug. 27

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

Town Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb continues its partnership with ARTportunity Knocks for the fifth Peace of Art event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon – 3 p.m. Families and young artists can look forward to live performances by DJ Mecca honoring Naomi Judd, country music and hip-hop music trivia, panel discussions, a hula hoop competition, prizes and more! By celebrating August's peace-filled art initiative, Town Center at Cobb and ARTportunity Knocks continue to encourage the community to focus on self-awareness and maintain positive relationships through art.

Children will learn to build beneficial relationships, gain positive self-awareness and have respect for others through live presentations about leading healthy lifestyles. The event will also include visual art displays, panels addressing healthy behaviors and discussions around peace-related topics.

WHAT: Peace of Art Event at Town Center at Cobb

An ongoing visual and performing arts show with interactive elements, prizes, swag and more

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 27

Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Town Center at Cobb, Center Court

400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA 30144

HOW: This event is free and open to the public. Those interested in performing can contact Rodney Mullins at rmullins@artportunityknocks.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’

Editor’s Note: This op-ed is from Jody Reichel, the District 4 representative on the Sandy Springs City Council. Sandy Springs is considering using public funds to build a Cultural Arts Center to house the Anne Frank Exhibit and a Holocaust Memorial. I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and educational […] The post Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennesaw, GA
Entertainment
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Cobb, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Kennesaw, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
saportareport.com

Decatur Goodwill to host third annual National Thrift Shop Day Fashion Show

Between targeted ads, quick-buy options and same-day shipping, it’s increasingly easy to purchase on a whim. But with textiles as the fourth-most discarded material in landfills, according to the EPA, folks should think twice before buying something new. National Thrift Shop Day is Aug. 17, encouraging folks to reduce...
DECATUR, GA
Eater

Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta

The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Free fresh food to be distributed at Gwinnett Place Mall Aug. 16

Gwinnett County government is hosting a free fresh and self-stable food distribution event at Gwinnett Place Mall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (while supplies last). No identification is required, and the distribution will be drive-thru and contactless. Contact VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. Gwinnett Place Mall is located at...
DULUTH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Judd
cobbcountycourier.com

Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

New Restaurant Alert: Platez Southern Kitchen and Cocktailz In Decatur

Atlanta has long been the epicenter of Southern comfort food. A new eatery in Decatur will continue that tradition: Platez Southern Kitchen and Cocktailz is set to open on August 19 2022. The restaurant’s grand opening celebration will run three days — August 19-21 — from 12 to 4 p.m....
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Hop Music#Performing Arts#Dj#Center Court
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta food bank seeking assistance in search of a new location after receiving notice

Officials with the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center. or SWEEAC, say that they are searching for a new location and are asking for the public's help. Formed in 1988 by leaders of several churches in southwest Atlanta, the organization is now focused on finding a new home after receiving a notice to vacate their current space in 60 days.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway

Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown

A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction

DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) - Tenants of a Decatur apartment complex that face mass eviction are continuing to fight for help from DeKalb County elected leaders. It’s not the first time the tenants rallied and it likely won’t be the last if you ask them. The situation for families living at the Forest at Columbia seems more urgent than before.
DECATUR, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
764
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy