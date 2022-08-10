Read full article on original website
Matt Leggieri
3d ago
It's not just police officers it's corrections officers too , I know personally of officers who brought in drugs and cell phones and still are employed by the DOC in Pa. Bad apples everywhere just need a better job sorting them out before they are locked in a state or federal jobs that are ment for protecting the public.
Reply
3
Related
Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument
Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for fire victims; same suspect then allegedly killed woman in separate incident
BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police. The same suspect then allegedly assaulted and killed a woman in a separate incident.
Detectives locate ounce of methamphetamine after three buys from suspected dealer
Williamsport, Pa. —Investigators said three undercover buys were made prior to a raid being executed on a residence near the 800 block of Elmira Street on June 30. In an affidavit filed on Aug. 8, detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they arrested Kaseem Bradshaw, 21, of Williamsport for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bradshaw was located on a couch as he slept next to a pair of pants that contained the illegal substance. ...
PSP: Man forms ‘intimate relationship’ with unknown suspect, loses $110K in scam
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced a man from Lycoming County lost $110,000 over the course of four months in a cryptocurrency scam. Officials said a 42-year-old man in Woodward Township was contacted by an unknown suspect on April 12 and over four months built an “intimate relationship” with the suspect. The victim […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect in Berwick mass casualty incident and Nescopeck homicide identified
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have identified Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, as the man that killed […]
Contractor charged for stealing $5,500 from client
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston contractor has been arrested after allegedly not completing the work he was hired to do. According to officials, Joseph Burgio was given an advanced payment by his client to provide and perform home improvements. Burgio allegedly received over $5,000 for the home improvement projects but never started the […]
Dropped bottle of urine proves costly for 40-year-old man
Williamsport, Pa. —A probation officer called a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police after a defendant dropped what turned out to be a bottle of clean urine during a test. Officer Gino Cashera was alerted to the situation and responded to an address near the 800 block of Diamond Street in Williamsport. Mitchell Duane Bradley allegedly lost control of the bottle as he attempted to use it for a test with an officer from the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation on July 20. Bradley was charged with third-degree misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine. No bail was listed for Bradley, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing. A court summary shows Bradly pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019. Docket sheet
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 23, Shot Dead By US Marshal In Luzerne County
A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a US Marshals agent arresting him in Luzerne County Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said. Jordan Urenovitch, who was wanted on warrants for gun and drug charges, fired at a member of the Fugitive Task Force in Hazle Township when the deputy fired back, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Husband faces assault charges after being shot
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup. Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy’s wheelchair stolen outside Monroe County home, police say
A motorized pediatric wheelchair that allows a Monroe County boy to get around each day was stolen Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The black, blue and silver chair was taken between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. from outside a home in Effort, police said. The boy has a traumatic...
Two nabbed for catalytic converter thefts in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men have been arrested for theft in Lackawanna County. Dunmore police say Jeffery Kaub, 44, and Jeremy White, 42, both of Scranton, broke into Datom Products on Monahan Avenue on Sunday. They allegedly stole three catalytic converters and some copper coil. Both men were arrested...
National Guardsman accused of raping fellow member
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said a member of the National Guard was charged on August 10 for allegedly sexually assaulting another member. Officials said Alejandro Velazco, a member of the 109th Field Artillery in Kingston, sexually assaulted another guardsman on the night of December 11, 2021. According to investigators, Velazco went […]
Two people charged after allegedly helping person escape from custody
Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said a Williamsport man provided heroin, a ride, and clothes to a person who escaped from a pre-release center in June. Related reading: Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives Detective Arnold Duck said Mark Donnell Tanner, 46, of Williamsport assisted Todd Hill when he escaped from Lycoming County Pre-Release near the 500 block of County Farm...
Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly pulling young girl into his apartment
Lewisburg, Pa. — A 7-year-old girl in Lewisburg was visibly shaken after a man at her apartment complex attempted to pull her into his apartment on July 28. Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was charged with a felony of kidnapping after Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a call from Twin Oak Apartments at 735 Buffalo Road. Police say that when they arrived Washington was standing on the balcony of his...
Man shot and killed by police in Hazle Twp. identified
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township. According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody. Investigators say that is when a deputy […]
Feds, police lacked probable cause to break in, search Pa. home: lawsuit
WILLIAMSPORT-A search of a Williamsport home that did not result in any charges has led to a federal lawsuit against the FBI, U.S. Marshals, up to five unnamed city police officers and Agent Tyson Havens of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District...
WOLF
PSP attempt to identify suspect in theft from PA skills machine
MUNCY CREEK TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Montoursville are attempting to identify a man they say stole money from a PA skills machine located inside a Muncy Creek Township store. Troopers responded to Sam's Place Lottery for the reported theft around 8 PM on August 2nd.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1