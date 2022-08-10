ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 1

Matt Leggieri
3d ago

It's not just police officers it's corrections officers too , I know personally of officers who brought in drugs and cell phones and still are employed by the DOC in Pa. Bad apples everywhere just need a better job sorting them out before they are locked in a state or federal jobs that are ment for protecting the public.

Reply
3
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument

Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for fire victims; same suspect then allegedly killed woman in separate incident

BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police. The same suspect then allegedly assaulted and killed a woman in a separate incident.
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detectives locate ounce of methamphetamine after three buys from suspected dealer

Williamsport, Pa. —Investigators said three undercover buys were made prior to a raid being executed on a residence near the 800 block of Elmira Street on June 30. In an affidavit filed on Aug. 8, detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they arrested Kaseem Bradshaw, 21, of Williamsport for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bradshaw was located on a couch as he slept next to a pair of pants that contained the illegal substance. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittston Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Duryea, PA
WBRE

Contractor charged for stealing $5,500 from client

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston contractor has been arrested after allegedly not completing the work he was hired to do. According to officials, Joseph Burgio was given an advanced payment by his client to provide and perform home improvements. Burgio allegedly received over $5,000 for the home improvement projects but never started the […]
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dropped bottle of urine proves costly for 40-year-old man

Williamsport, Pa. —A probation officer called a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police after a defendant dropped what turned out to be a bottle of clean urine during a test. Officer Gino Cashera was alerted to the situation and responded to an address near the 800 block of Diamond Street in Williamsport. Mitchell Duane Bradley allegedly lost control of the bottle as he attempted to use it for a test with an officer from the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation on July 20. Bradley was charged with third-degree misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine. No bail was listed for Bradley, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing. A court summary shows Bradly pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry
Daily Voice

Man, 23, Shot Dead By US Marshal In Luzerne County

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a US Marshals agent arresting him in Luzerne County Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said. Jordan Urenovitch, who was wanted on warrants for gun and drug charges, fired at a member of the Fugitive Task Force in Hazle Township when the deputy fired back, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Husband faces assault charges after being shot

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup. Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators […]
JESSUP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

National Guardsman accused of raping fellow member

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said a member of the National Guard was charged on August 10 for allegedly sexually assaulting another member. Officials said Alejandro Velazco, a member of the 109th Field Artillery in Kingston, sexually assaulted another guardsman on the night of December 11, 2021.  According to investigators, Velazco went […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two people charged after allegedly helping person escape from custody

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said a Williamsport man provided heroin, a ride, and clothes to a person who escaped from a pre-release center in June. Related reading: Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives Detective Arnold Duck said Mark Donnell Tanner, 46, of Williamsport assisted Todd Hill when he escaped from Lycoming County Pre-Release near the 500 block of County Farm...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly pulling young girl into his apartment

Lewisburg, Pa. — A 7-year-old girl in Lewisburg was visibly shaken after a man at her apartment complex attempted to pull her into his apartment on July 28. Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was charged with a felony of kidnapping after Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a call from Twin Oak Apartments at 735 Buffalo Road. Police say that when they arrived Washington was standing on the balcony of his...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Man shot and killed by police in Hazle Twp. identified

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township. According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody. Investigators say that is when a deputy […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy