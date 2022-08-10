Update: Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI has raided his Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.” The FBI has yet to comment on the matter. Get all the details of the investigation right here.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO