More mosquitos found positive for West Nile Virus in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another sample of mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release by the Centre County Board of Commissioners.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported to the Centre County Board of Commissioners that a recently collected mosquito sample from Union Township tested positive for the virus. On Aug. 2, there was a sample of mosquitos from College Township that also tested positive for the virus.

The Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program staff will be conducting additional mosquito surveillance, sampling, and larval control because of the new positive mosquito sample.

Some preemptive measures that residents can take are:

Inspecting their yards

Clean up clutter

Dump out any sources of stagnate water

Purchase mosquito control and repellant products

Officials also continue to encourage a community wide clean up and say that will help to reduce most mosquito concerns. Residents can contact their local municipality in order to see about promoting clean up.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Mosquitos mainly come from artificial containers that will hold water and are away from natural predators. The artificial containers can be as small as a flower vase, to sometimes as large as a swimming pool. A life cycle can be completed within five to seven days for mosquitos.

Residents may report concerns about mosquitos through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website or by contacting the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program at 814-355-6791.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.